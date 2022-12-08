Assembly, Lok Sabha Bypoll Results Live Updates: Stage set for counting of votes polled during byelections to Mainpuri LS segment, six Assembly seats

Women show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Sardarshahar Assembly seat byelections, in Sardarshahar, December 5, 2022. (PTI)
Assembly, Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 Live Updates: The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the byelections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six Assembly seats in five states. The results will be declared today, along with the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Rampur Sadar and Katauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh were the assembly seats where the byelections were held on December 5.
Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, registered 54.37 per cent voting. All eyes are now on whether the SP will be able to retain the seat that Mulayam won five times since 1996, including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A win for the BJP will be a massive blow to the Opposition party, which lost its stronghold of Azamgarh a few months ago.
Polling was sluggish in Rampur Sadar with the assembly segment, earlier held by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, registering around 33.94 per cent turnout. Meanwhile, Katauli segment recorded 56.46 per cent polling, PTI reported. While over 81 per cent of 2.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the byelection to the Padampur constituency, the voter turnout in other segments was 72.09 per cent in Sardarshahar, 58 per cent in Kurhani, and 64.86 per cent in Bhanupratappur.
Live Blog
Assembly, Lok Sabha Bypoll Results Live Updates: Apart from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, Rampur Sadar, Katauli, Padampur, Sardarshahar, Kurhani, and Bhanupratappur were the assembly segments that went to polls on December 5. Follow this space for live news updates and reactions.
Amid allegations by Samajwadi Party of gross anomalies during polling in the three by-elections held in the state on Monday, Rampur Sadar Assembly seat recorded a sharp decline in voter turnout as compared to the Assembly elections held in March this year.
By 5 pm, an hour before the scheduled end of voting, Rampur Sadar recorded only 31.94 per cent polling as compared to the 56.61 per cent polling in March. In Khatauli, 56.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm. The turnout was 69.79 per cent in March.
In Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where both SP and BJP ran a high-voltage campaign, over 53 per cent votes were polled till 5 pm. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat for the fifth time, 56.67 per cent polling was recorded.
A record 80.5 per cent polling was registered in the by-election to the Padampur Assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh Monday as voting ended peacefully without any untoward incident despite Maoist threat in a few pockets of the constituency, said officials.
Bargarh district collector Monisha Banerjee said according to the latest information, the voting percentage is estimated at 80.5 per cent. Official sources said the final voting percentage may change. The constituency has witnessed 79.05 per cent in the 2019 Assembly polls. “Though we had received some complaints from certain booths, we found no irregularities when we visited the places. Voting ended peacefully and the EVMs are being stored in the strong room with proper security,” said Banerjee.
An estimated voting of 69.91 per cent was recorded till evening in the by-elections of the Sardarshahar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan on Monday, said officials. Voting started at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at all the 295 booths set up in the segment.
According to officials, till 5:30 pm on Monday, 69.91 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency with 2.89 lakh registered voters.
A total of 57.9 per cent of 3.11 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar on Monday, officials said.
Polling began at 7 am across 320 booths in the constituency and continued till 6 pm, they said. Tight security arrangements were in place across all the booths, manned by central paramilitary forces besides the local police. By-poll to the assembly segment in Muzaffarpur district has been necessitated due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.
A voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded in Bhanupratappurin Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Kanker district, where polling began at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 3 pm on Monday. The polling process was by and large peaceful, an official said.
Seven candidates contested in the constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, though it was largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The counting of votes for bye-elections in six Assembly constituencies in five states including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday.
The polling was held on December 5 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where results will be declared today. (ANI)
All arrangements are ready for smooth and transparent counting of votes cast in the December 5 Padampur by-poll in Odisha, state Chief Electoral Office (CEO) S K Lohani said.
Tight security is in place for the counting at RMC yard near the Padampur sub-collector's office and trained officials have been engaged for the work, he said.
The counting of postal votes will start at 8 am and that in 319 polling booths of the constituency from 8.30 AM. The entire process is likely to be completed by evening, he said.
Lohani said that a three-tier security arrangement is in place and the central paramilitary forces will man the innermost layer. The state armed police will be in place in the second layer and the state police in the outermost one. Three companies of the central force will be engaged for security during the vote counting process, he said. (PTI)
Elections in democracy have their own sanctity and their process cannot be stalled, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, after a lawyer alleged voters of Rampur Sadar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh were beaten up by police and forced to confine themselves to their homes during the bypoll held on December 5.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli asked the lawyer who, appearing in person, mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of his petition to again mention his plea on Thursday morning.
"You see, in democracy elections have its own sanctity and its process cannot be stalled," the bench told the advocate, who said he himself was witness to the "atrocities" by police as he is a voter in the constituency.
He said, "There is an extraordinary circumstance, which has happened two days ago during the polling for by-election in Rampur Sadar. Voters were beaten up black and blue on a large scale and they were forced to be confined in their homes so that they do not cast their votes. Even I was injured in a scuffle with the policemen." The bench asked the lawyer about the day of the poll and when the votes will be counted. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding that the bypoll in Rampur assembly constituency be cancelled and held again, a party release issued here on Wednesday said.
In his letter to CEO Rajeev Kumar, Yadav accused the state administration of doing large-scale rigging during voting in the bypoll, the release said. He said that the voters were prevented from exercising their franchise and were beaten up by police.
The SP national general secretary also attached photographs of "police brutality" as evidence in his letter, the release said. This time the percentage of voting in Rampur has been much less as compared to the previous elections, which warrants cancelling of previous poll and holding of a re-election, the leader contended in his letter.
The SP alleged that the government used its police powers to prevent voters from a particular religion from exercising their franchise. (PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took feedback from BJD leaders who managed the electioneering in the Padampur bypoll, the results of which will be out on Thursday.
Patnaik taking feedback from party leaders a day before vote counting is the first-of-its-kind exercise in the BJD which has been in power in the state since 2000.
Party insiders said Patnaik was anxious about the outcome of the high-stakes by-election, which took place on December 5, especially after the BJP trounced the ruling party in the state in the Dhamnagar assembly bypoll in November.
The BJD leaders, who met Patnaik, were assigned different tasks in Padampur. The constituency was divided into different zones, and leaders were assigned the responsibility of booths, gram panchayats, blocks and Padampur Notified Area Council. (PTI)
Votes polled in byelection to the Bhanupratppur Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh on December 5 will be taken up for counting on Thursday with the ruling Congress eyeing to retain the tribal-dominated constituency. The voter turnout in the bypoll for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and located in the Naxalite-affected Kanker district, was a healthy 71.74 per cent.
The ballot count will begin at 8 am at Bhanu Pratap Dev Government PG College in Kanker town where an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said on Wednesday. Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting followed by votes cast in EVMs (electronic voting machines), the official said, adding the entire process will be completed in 19 rounds.
Though seven contestants were in the fray, the main fight was between the ruling Congress and the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bypoll in Bhanupratappur was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi on October 16.
The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, the late MLA's wife, while former MLA Brahmanand Netam is the BJP nominee. The Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar, has also fielded its candidate, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Akbar Ram Korram, who contested as an independent. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party legislators on Tuesday disrupted proceedings at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging the “murder of democracy” at the bypolls in Rampur Sadar.
After the House met at 11 am, Samajwadi Party (SP) member Manoj Pandey raised the issue and alleged that “democracy was put to shame” during Monday’s bypoll.
Pandey and other SP legislators alleged that people in Rampur Sadar were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks so that they would not come out. They also staged a protest in the well of the House. Read more
The bypoll for the Rampur Assembly seat Monday recorded 33.83 per cent polling, 22.78 per cent less than in the 2022 Assembly elections when 56.61 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency, considered a Samajwadi Party bastion.
In the past, whenever there was a decline in voter turnout, rarely has there been a change in the winning party in the seat and mostly, the SP won it in the general elections had retained it in bypolls.
However, this time the situation appears to be different in Rampur as the SP does not seem that confident and has levelled allegations that the BJP government in the state did not allow SP supporters – especially Muslims – to cast their votes. On the other hand, the BJP that has never won the seat till date appears confident of turning the tables this time. Of the total voters in Rampur, over 56 per cent are Muslims. Read more
More from Elections
A by-election for the Rampur Assembly seat (37-Rampur or Rampur Sadar) in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on November 10.
The EC’s announcement came soon after a court in Rampur dismissed an application filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case, which had led to his disqualification from the Assembly last month.
Khan, the tallest leader of the Rampur area for more than four decades, had won the Rampur Sadar seat in this year’s UP Assembly elections (February-March 2022). Read full Explainer here
Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you live news updates on the Assembly and Lok Sabha byelections held on December 5. Apart from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rampur Sadar, Katauli, Padampur, Sardarshahar, Kurhani, and Bhanupratappur were the assembly segments that went to polls on Monday.