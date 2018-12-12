Assembly elections: Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya talk fail to deliver for the BJP

The Sangh’s attempts to revive Hindutva as an election plank doesn’t seem to have worked for the BJP in the three Hindi heartland states that went to the polls.

From the VHP’s fever-pitch mobilisation on the Ram temple issue to Yogi Adityanath emerging as the star campaigner for the BJP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself bringing up the “delay in the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict”, over the last month, the BJP and other Sangth outfits had tried to keep the Hindutva pot simmering.

Addressing 74 rallies in four states — 26 in Rajasthan, 23 in Chhattisgarh, 17 in Madhya Pradesh and eight in Telangana — Adityanath had drawn the Opposition’s ire for his pro-Hindutva remarks during the elections.

At a rally in Ajmer, Yogi had said, “Maine Congress ke netaon se kaha…ki bhaiyya tum logon ko Ali mubarak ho, hamare liye Banjrangbali hamare saath me hai (I told Congress leaders, you keep your Ali, we will keep Bajrangbali).”

In Telangana, in a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Adityanath had said, “Agar Telangana mei BJP ki sarkaar banti hai to, mitron, main aapse keh sakta hun Owaisi ko yahan se waise hi bhagna padega jaise Hyderabad se Nizaam ko bhagne ke liye mazboor hona pada tha (If the BJP comes to power in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad).”

Modi, who had maintained a distance from the Ram temple issue after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had in an election rally in Alwar on November 25, accused the Congress of delaying the Ayodhya decision.

“You know, when the Ayodhya case was going on, Congress Rajya Sabha leaders told the Supreme Court that they should not hear it till 2019, because there are elections. Is it apt to drag the judiciary into politics in this manner?” the PM had asked.

Besides, on November 25, two day before polling in Madhya Pradesh, the VHP had held Dharma Sabhas in Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru, where top RSS functionaries and sants demanded that the Centre come up with a legislation to build the Ram temple.