Assembly Elections 2021: BJP to release manifesto for Assam polls today

The results of the state Assembly elections 2021 will be announced on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in Assam, BJP president J P Nadda will Tuesday launch the party’s manifesto in Guwahati at 10 am. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is scheduled to hold four public meetings in the state today, in Batadrava, Kaliabor, Golaghat and Dhakuakhana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal today, where he will address a rally in Gosaba and later hold a roadshow in Medinipur. The BJP released its manifesto for Bengal on Monday, making a slew of promises for women, SC/ST communities, youths and intellectuals. The Congress’ manifesto, released on the same day, made eight distinct promises for the people and focused on long-term development.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Monday, he addressed a poll rally in Kochi, where he lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising prices of fuel. On Tuesday, Gandhi will campaign in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. In other news from the state, senior BJP leader O Rajagopal told The Indian Express the Left “seems to have an edge” this election, and people are afraid of associating with Congress as “it is a sinking ship”.

In Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is contesting his maiden election from the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly seat, in an interview to The Indian Express, spoke about the DMK’s “strong anti-BJP principles”, and said, “It is true that they can do anything, but we will handle it, we will face such threats. Nobody can purchase DMK MLAs.”

The four states and one Union Territory (Puducherry) go to polls this summer; the first phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam begin on March 27. The results will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.