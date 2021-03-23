Assembly Elections 2021: BJP to release manifesto for Assam polls today

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in Assam, BJP president J P Nadda will Tuesday launch the party’s manifesto in Guwahati at 10 am. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is scheduled to hold four public meetings in the state today, in Batadrava, Kaliabor, Golaghat and Dhakuakhana.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal today, where he will address a rally in Gosaba and later hold a roadshow in Medinipur. The BJP released its manifesto for Bengal on Monday, making a slew of promises for women, SC/ST communities, youths and intellectuals. The Congress’ manifesto, released on the same day, made eight distinct promises for the people and focused on long-term development.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Monday, he addressed a poll rally in Kochi, where he lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising prices of fuel. On Tuesday, Gandhi will campaign in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. In other news from the state, senior BJP leader O Rajagopal told The Indian Express the Left “seems to have an edge” this election, and people are afraid of associating with Congress as “it is a sinking ship”.
In Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is contesting his maiden election from the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly seat, in an interview to The Indian Express, spoke about the DMK’s “strong anti-BJP principles”, and said, “It is true that they can do anything, but we will handle it, we will face such threats. Nobody can purchase DMK MLAs.”
The four states and one Union Territory (Puducherry) go to polls this summer; the first phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam begin on March 27. The results will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.
The Congress’s list of star campaigners for West Bengal elections looks also like an attempt to try and douse some flames within the party. Besides the usual inclusions – Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi – it also has Manish Tewari, who was one of the 23 writers of the letter seeking organisational changes in the party. Tewari had also attended a meeting of these leaders in Jammu. He is in the star campaigner list along with Jitin Prasada – although Prasada, too, was part of the ‘G-23’, he was earlier appointed party’s Bengal in-charge. Read Delhi Confidential
Projecting itself as the only challenger that can stop the BJP juggernaut in the Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is eyeing the Left vote bank to bolster its chances of retaining power in West Bengal.
This comes at a time when the Left Front’s political capital has been plummeting since the 2011 Assembly polls. In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left Front got 29 per cent of the popular vote and 40 per cent if its partners’ share was considered. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Left Front’s vote pie shrank to 7 per cent, hinting that its traditional votes had shifted to the BJP. If the vote share of its partners was taken into account, the figure was 12 per cent. Read Atri Mitra's report
In a major setback for the BJP in Kerala, the High Court Monday dismissed the petitions of three NDA candidates challenging rejection of their nominations for the Assembly elections on the ground of defective submissions. The nominations of NDA candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam were rejected by respective returning officers on the ground of faulty submissions. Of them, two are BJP candidates.
The HC's decision came after the Election Commission submitted an affidavit that the decision of the returning officer was final and the court cannot intervene once the notification for the election process is issued.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Assembly elections 2021. With a few days left for the first phase of polls in West Bengal and Assam, campaigning is heating up in the two states. BJP chief J P Nadda is in Guwahati this morning, where he will release the party's poll manifesto. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, is campaigning in West Bengal.