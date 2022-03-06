Uttar Pradesh will go for the last phase of its Assembly elections on Monday, drawing curtains on the voting process underway across five states. The five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — went to polls starting from February 10.

While six phases of voting in UP are already over, it will wrap up its poll schedule with it last phase on March 7. Manipur elections were held in two phases — on February 28 and March 5, Punjab went to the polls on February 20 whereas Uttarakhand and Goa elections were conducted on February 14.

Announcing the elections schedule, the Election Commission at first had announced an absolute moratorium on physical roadshows, padyatras, processions, cycle or bicycle rallies till January 15. However, looking at the improvement in C0vid-19 situation in the country, a number of relaxations were introduced eventually. According to the data given out by the EC, 18.34 crore electors were eligible to participate in the elections, out of which 8.55 crore were women.

When are the results of Assembly elections 2022?

The counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections conducted in five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be held on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the major parties to look out for on the result day are the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party. In Punjab, the battle was among Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the newly formed Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, which was helmed by farmers at the forefront of the protest against the now-withdrawn contentious farm laws.

Goa too saw a multi-cornered contest with BJP, Trinamool Congress, AAP and Congress in fray. In Manipur, BJP was pitted against the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

Uttarakhand mainly witnessed a contest between BJP and Congress, even as a new player, AAP, joined the fray this time.