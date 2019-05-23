Assembly elections: Will India’s longest-serving chief ministers get another term?

Along with the Lok Sabha elections, four states — Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh — voted simultaneously to elect their Assemblies. The results, to be announced today, will determine whether Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP broke its alliance with the BJP last year has been able to counter anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh, and whether Naveen Patnaik (BJD) will return for a fifth term as the Chief Minister of Odisha. The country’s longest serving Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF) is eyeing a sixth term in Sikkim and in Arunachal, protests over the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) have presented a challenge to chief minister Pema Khandu (BJP).

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has a 175-member Legislative Assembly, of which 126 seats were won by the Telegu Desam Party in alliance with the BJP in 2014. The TDP split from the NDA last year after the ruling party reneged on its promise to grant Special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Although Naidu has joined a front of non-NDA parties nationally, the TDP has not tied up with any party in the state for the elections. After 2004, this is the first time TDP is contesting without a pre-poll alliance. Chandrababu Naidu has been the chief minister of the state for over 13 years, from 1995 to 2004, then again from 2014 after the state’s bifurcation.

This time, the fight appears tougher since the TDP was faced with anti-incumbency. Resentment on the ground with its affinity with the Congress party in the non-NDA front may have hurt its prospects. Another challenge to its survival is the rise of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP, especially after his 11-month long Padyatara. According to the early trends, YSR Congress has taken a massive lead in 90 seats. Jagan, who missed power by less than 2 per cent votes in 2014, can’t afford another loss.

While the TDP has soured its relations with the BJP and the TRS, Jagan has maintained amicable relations with them, making his position in the political set up of the state very strong.

Andhra Pradesh voted on April 11 in the first phase of the elections.

Odisha

Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will return to power in the state for the fifth consecutive time, as per early trends by the Election Commission that show it leading in 99 seats. The trends have predicted that Patnaik will return for another term with a comfortable majority, but not without a fight from the BJP which is leading in 21 Assembly constituencies. The counting is currently underway.

Patnaik is seeking his fifth term — which would make him one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers. He has been the chief minister of Odisha since 2002. In an interview with The Indian Express, Patnaik said he is committed and content to work for the people of Odisha and has no national ambitions whatsoever.

Despite his popularity, this election is Patnaik’s toughest with the BJP having set its sights on Odisha. Over the past few years, the BJP has steadily gained ground in the state, with many colleagues of Patnaik, including his once close-aide Jay Panda quitting the party citing humiliation

Odisha voted on April 11 in the first phase of the elections.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, which has a 60-member Legislative Assembly, had voted Congress to power in 2014. But with a majority of the ruling party leaders defecting to the BJP, the saffron party came to power with Pema Khandu as the chief minister. Khandu had defected to the BJP in 2016. He is seeking a re-election from Mukto Assembly seat for the third consecutive term.

However, this time the BJP is in the backfoot with at least 19 politicians — including former state ministers, legislators and prominent local leaders — having joined the Congress since December.

Moreover, there is resentment with the state government as well over the controversy surrounding the granting of Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to members of six tribal communities as well as the Citizenship Bill.

The state government, however, has declined to implement the PRC proposal after widespread violence in the state that left three people dead and several injured.

Arunachal Pradesh voted on April 11 in the first phase of the elections.

Sikkim

Country’s longest-serving Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling from Sikkim is eyeing a record sixth term in office. Having ruled for over 24 years, the Sikkim Democratic Front appears confident of returning to power as it dominates the political space in the state.

Despite being part of the BJP-led Northeastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the SDF has decided to go alone in the elections in the state with 32 assembly seats.

Chamling contested from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang constituencies, while footballer-turned politician Bhaichung Bhutia, who has founded Humro Sikkim Party, is contesting from Gangtok and Tumen Lingi seats.

The SDF included in its manifesto the Universal Basic Income (UBI), that requires that every person should have a right to a basic income to cover their needs, just by virtue of being citizens by 2020. The North-eastern state will be the first in India to implement the scheme if SDF comes to power again.

Sikkim voted on April 11 in the first phase of the elections.