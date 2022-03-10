scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Assembly Elections Results 2022: AAP heads for big win in Punjab

The people of the state, who had been openly clamouring for change, appeared to have used their vote to give a chance to a new party.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 10, 2022 11:23:47 am
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann (2nd from left) as the chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab polls in Mohali, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appeared to be headed for a clean sweep in Punjab. According to Election Commission data, at 10:30 am, the AAP was leading in 88 seats, while the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were ahead in 13 and 8 seats, respectively.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was trailing in both seats — Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. In Bahadur, Channi was trailing behind AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke by 2,195 votes after the first round.

Punjab Elections Result

It is for the first time that Punjab was locked in a multi-cornered contest with three new entrants in the fray –Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and SAD Sanyukt which fought in an alliance with the BJP, and the farmers’ party — Sanyukt Samaj Morcha.

Badals, Sidhu trailing

Big guns including Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his cousin and Congress finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, and Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were trailing after the first round of counting.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was also trailing from Patiala.

Explained |5 reasons why AAP is heading for a clean sweep in Punjab

SAD patron and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who has never lost an election, was trailing by 1,400 votes from Lambi constituency, after round one, with AAP ‘s Gurmeet Singh Khuddian surging ahead.

Many new faces in AAP including Jeevanjot Kaur, who was contesting from Amritsar East, was leading. At Lehragagga, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was a distant third, behind AAP’s Barinder Kumar Goyal.

AAP candidate Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who had quit the police service after a SIT headed by him was quashed by the High Court, was leading from Amritsar North.

There was a stunned silence in the offices of SAD whose president Sukhbir Badal had yesterday claimed they were forming the government.

At many places, Congress candidates conceded defeat and left the counting centres. Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Sidhu left the counting centre after trailing behind AAP’s Kulwant Singh after the first two rounds.

Congress Olympian and minister Pargat Singh was also trailing behind AAP candidate from Jalandhar Cantt.

