Assembly election verdict: Focus now shifts to Cong’s CM candidates, govt formation

The much-awaited assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram concluded with the Congress ousting the BJP in three of the five states. With this, the party has ended its near eclipse and prolonged losses since 2014 and has breathed new life into Opposition attempts to set up a united front against the BJP-led NDA in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress ousted the BJP to capture Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it lost its last outpost in the North-East with the Mizo National Front (MNF) roaring back to power after ten years. In Telangana, KCR-led the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) got the majority.

The focus now shifts to government formation. Though K Chandrashekar Rao is certain to lead Telangana, the Congress is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Who will be the CM of Rajasthan?

The Congress fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark in Rajasthan. However, it is set to form the government in the state. The Congress has convened a meeting of new MLAs at 11 am Wednesday. It is expected to take suggestions of the MLAs on the next CM. Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal has been appointed an observer for Rajasthan. On counting day, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot remained tight-lipped about their candidature as the next chief minister. Vasundhara Raje, who submitted her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh, assured the people that she and the BJP will be the voice of the people in the Assembly. Out of 199 seats, the Congress won 99, BJP 73, RLM 3 and others 24 seats. Read More

Who will be the Chhattisgarh CM?

As the Congress swept aside the BJP in a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh Tuesday, the intrigue has begun within the Congress party on who will be the next chief minister. The party has routed the BJP in Chhattisgarh after 15 years. Much of the focus over the next three days will shift to internal Congress gamesmanship, with at least three prominent leaders jockeying for the top post. The first among these is T S Singhdeo, Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, who won his seat from Ambikapur. Many in the party believe that Singhdeo, from the royal family of Surguja, is a frontrunner for his contribution to the party manifesto. After the Congress forms the government, its immediate priority is clear — the party has promised a farm loan waiver within 10 days of government formation. Meanwhile, CM Raman Singh said he took moral responsibility for the BJP’s loss and sent his resignation to the Governor’s office. Read More

Congress stakes claim to form govt in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress won 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh, short of the halfway mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly by just a few seats. The BJP has 109 seats to its credit, while the BSP and others have got 2 and 5 seats each respectively. Late night Tuesday, the Congress sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the government. “The Congress has emerged as the single largest party with majority support. All the Independents have, in addition, assured support to the Congress party,’’ PCC chief Kamal Nath said in a letter to Raj Bhavan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led the party to victories in 2008 and 2013, won from Budhni, but could not deliver the state. Read More

KCR to take oath later this week

The TRS Legislature Party is set to meet on Wednesday and K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to take oath later this week. KCR’s first challenge will be to take stock of the irrigation projects and the 2 BHK-house project for rural and urban poor beneficiaries. “It is a great victory but it is a heavy responsibility that people have put on us. We have to immediately start working to fulfill the aspirations of people,’’ KCR said, after dedicating the win to the people of Telangana. He promised to provide irrigation facilities to one crore acres by next March, and his top priority will be to ensure that the Kaleswaram project is completed as per schedule. Meanwhile, almost all top Congress leaders were defeated as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) juggernaut rolled on on counting day. Read More

MNF roared back to power after 10 years in Mizoram

In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) defeated the Congress in the latter’s last bastion in Northeast. The MNF roared back to power after ten years. MNF chief Zoramthanga, the 74-year-old former insurgent who was Chief Minister from 1998 to 2008, is set to form the government. He has met the Governor and staked claim. In the 40-member House of the Christian-majority state, mostly Presbyterian, the Congress was relegated to the third place, securing only five seats. The MNF led with 26 while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance of non-Congress, non-MNF parties formed last year, came a surprise second, winning eight seats to become the principal Opposition party. The BJP won one seat — the Tuichawng constituency in the Chakma Autonomous District Council. Read More

