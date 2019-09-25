Assembly elections Pune: Keep a record of buyers, excise dept directs liquor sale units

To keep a check on the distribution and use of alcohol in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly polls, the state Excise department has instructed liquor-manufacturing units, wholesalers and retail shops to strictly implement the rule that mandates recording CCTV footage of buyers and saving it for a month on their servers.

Among other measures, the state Excise department’s Pune unit has formed 20 squads to ensure implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Nodal officers have also been appointed to ensure strict implementation of MCC norms in the 21 assembly constituencies in the district, said Santosh Zagade, superintendent of state excise, Pune.

“Apart from asking manufacturing units, wholesalers and retailers to ensure CCTV recording of customers and keeping the footage for 30 days, we are also obtaining daily sales numbers from each shop in the district to check the pattern and detect abnormal volume of sales, if any,” said Zagade.

The local sub-divisional magistrates in rural areas and assistant commissioners of police in urban areas have been provided information on 73 establisments indulging in illegal sale of liquor, and action against nine have already been taken. Notices have been issued to nine foreign liquor shops (FL2 licensees), 25 country liquor shops (CL3) and 22 restaurant and bars (FL3) for breaching the conditions of licence.

“We are aware of about 26 spots in the district where illegal country-made liquor is sold. We are going to keep a close watch to ensure that this sale doesn’t happen,” said Zagade.

The practice of recording and keeping CCTV footage of buyers for a month has several benefits as it helps the department check the illegal sale and supply of alcohol beyond permissible limit to an individual, said Excise officials.