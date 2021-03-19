scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Over 7,000 CAPF personnel to be sent to Bengal: CRPF DG

CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh said that these forces are going to be tasked with rounding up troublemakers, preventing violent activity, including attacks through bombs, and boost the confidence of the public ahead of elections.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | New Delhi |
March 19, 2021 2:21:01 am
“Around 415 companies have already reached... Out of the 725 companies to be deployed, CRPF is sending around 350-370,” Singh said at the annual press conference of the force.

More than 7,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal to provide security for the Assembly elections beginning March 27, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday.

Singh, who was appointed the chief of the CRPF this week and belongs to the West Bengal cadre, said that these forces are going to be tasked with rounding up troublemakers, preventing violent activity, including attacks through bombs, and boost the confidence of the public ahead of elections. “Around 415 companies have already reached… Out of the 725 companies to be deployed, CRPF is sending around 350-370,” Singh said at the annual press conference of the force.

“Bombs like petrol bombs and sutli bombs and different kind of bombs are manufactured in Bengal during the time of elections to terrorise the public.”

