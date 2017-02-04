Punjab, Goa Assembly elections 2017: 78.6% polling in Punjab, Goa sees 82.3% turnout

Visuals outside the polling station in Panaji, Goa as polling ends. (Source: ANI photo) Visuals outside the polling station in Panaji, Goa as polling ends. (Source: ANI photo)

Voting ended in Punjab and Goa on Saturday for the 2017 Assembly elections, with Goa witnessing a high turnout of 81.085 per cent. This year’s turnout in Goa was less than the previous election record of 81.7 per cent. The two states are the first of the five to go to polling ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand which are being held simultaneously in the months of February and March. The counting of votes for all five states will begin on March 11. Voting for 40 seats in Goa began at 7.00 am and Punjab, which has 117 assembly seats, an hour later. The percentage in Goa stands at 82.3 per cent and that in Punjab at 78.62 per cent.

Goa voting ended at 5 pm with voter turnout standing at 82.3 per cent. However, all those present at booth at 5 pm got a token as those in the queue at 5 pm are still allowed to vote. The voting will continue until the queue ends, as the voters were in the queue before polling officially ended. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting for the first time in both the states.

February 5

12.30 pm: Chief Electoral Officer announces the final polling percentage in Goa as 82.23%.

01.30 am: Polling percentage in Goa stands at 81.085 per cent. The earlier 83 per cent was a provisional figure announced by the Goa Chief Electoral Officer.

February 4

10.00 pm: The final polling percentage in the state has settled at 78.62 per cent in Punjab, as said by EC. The highest polling was in Mansa (87.34 per cent) and the lowest in SAS Nagar (71.9 per cent).

08.20 pm: Tentative revised polling percentage now at 75 per cent in Punjab. Final percentage awaited

07.50 pm: In Goa, 2.24 crore cash, more than 75,000 litres liquor worth more than 1 crore, 6 kgs of drugs & narcotics worth 34.22 lakh were seized, says EC

07.45 pm: Voting cancelled at polling station No. 8 at Margao constituency (South Goa) due to faulty procedure, re-poll scheduled for tomorrow

07.30 pm: A case of violence was reported which took place in Lalu Ghuman village in Tarn Taran. The supporters of two political parties clashed where one person sustained bullet injury. An FIR has been lodged. The main accused has been rounded up, says EC

07.20 pm: For the first time 100 per cent use of electronically transmitted postal ballot system was done in Goa, says EC

07.15 pm: In Goa, one polling station was picked up which was managed totally by the persons with disability, says EC

07.12 pm: Till now the information received is 83% polling in Goa, in north Goa 84%, in south Goa 81.5%, says Election Commission.

07.10 pm: 58.02 crore cash, 12.43 lakh ltrs liquor worth 13.34 crore, 2598 Kgs of drugs and narcotics worth 18.26 crore were sized in Punjab, says EC

07.05 pm: Voter turnout of 70% (tentative) recorded in Punjab till 5 PM, says EC

06.58 pm: Record voter turnout of 83% recorded in Goa, says Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha

06.55 pm: 100% webcasting was done in Goa on all the polling stations, says EC

06.52 pm: Polling in Goa passed off peacefully, says EC

06.50 pm: Election Commission (EC) addresses a press conference on Punjab and Goa elections in New Delhi

05.15 pm: Voting in Punjab also comes to an end with 70 per cent turnout. However, like Goa, people reporting to the booth up to 5 pm will be voting

05.00 pm: Voting in Goa ends. Voter turnout breaks last election record of 81.7%, now stands at 83%. All those present at booth at 5 pm get a token. Those in the queue at 5 pm are still allowed to vote. The voting will continue untill the queue ends, as the voters are in the queue before polling officially ended

04.44 pm: DC Daljeet Singh Mangat said that it was a fire cracker there was no firing at Dera Bassi. Police investigating the matter

04.50 pm: Polling started an hour late in Punjab today due to inclement weather

04.45 pm: 66 per cent polling till 4 pm in Punjab

04.15 pm: Firing at booth number 87 Dera Bassi. Nobody injured. SAD alleged Dhillon’s men fired in air

04.10 pm: Mala Devi (106) of ward number 12 at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Ludhiana cast her vote at booth number 132

04.05 pm: With about an hour of voting left in Goa, Congress sources say they expect between 16-18 seats. They claim BJP will be reduced to single digits.

04.00 pm: 56.9% voting in Punjab till 3 pm

03.50 pm: Bike borne men open fire near a polling booth in Ferozepur district’s Guru Har Sahai area, no injuries

3.20 pm: Gender wise breakup for Goa elections voter turnout till 3 pm:

Male 36%, Female 31%

3.20 pm: Goa election polling update: North Goa 70% South Goa is 65%. Total polling update 67% till 3.02 pm

2:35 pm: 48% voting recorded in Punjab till now.

Votes percentage till 2 PM.

Phillaur – 44%

Nakodar -37%

Shahkot – 39%

Kartarpur – 49%

Jalandhar west – 36%

Jalandhar central -39%

Jalandhar north – 38%

Jalandhar cantt- 32%

Adampur- 41%

Polling Percentage in SAS NAGAR District till 1 pm

Kharar 42%

SAS NAGAR 36%

Derabassi 41%

District Mansa Poll percentage 2 pm

Mansa 52%

Budhlada 54%

Sardulgarh 52%

District average 52.66%

2:15 pm: Former SAD sarpanch of Madhopur village (Kapurthala) Satnam Singh alleged that his turban was removed by Congress leaders. Supporters of both parties had a fight

2:00 pm: Voting underway at Punjab and Goa. First time voters get appreciation certificates in Punjab.

No wheel chair facility @ poling booth no 228 in Kurli-Derabassi Constituency in Punjab @IndianExpress @tallstories pic.twitter.com/avSpMrEIDq — Adil Akhzer (@adilakhzer) February 4, 2017

1:30 pm: 53 % voter turnout has been recorded in Goa till 1 pm and 37 % in Punjab.

1.20 pm: AAP lodges complaint against Sarpanch of Sohaba village for allegedly influencing voters. Many EVMs are not working. Voting delayed at four booths in Mohali so far .

1.16 pm: Total poll percentage till 1.02 pm in Goa reaches 53% — 55% in North, 52% in South.

1:00 pm: Remember sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib when you vote, one man without any visible party affiliation is telling people in this notice on his jacket.

Gurdaspur Total poll percentage at 12 pm

Gurdaspur 35%

Dinanagar 26%

Qadian 28%

Batala 28%

Sri hargobindpur 30%

Fatehgarh Cherian 33%

Dera baba Nanak 26%

Total 30 %

District Mansa Poll percentage 12 pm

Mansa: 22%

Budhlada: 38%

Sardulgarh: 35%

Total 31.66%

Poll percentage at 12 Noon in Moga District

Nihal singh wala 38%

Bagha Purana 35%

Moga 34%

Dharmkot 37%

Total Average in district 36%

Polling Percentage in -Sas Nagar District till 12 noon

Kharar 34%

Sas Nagar 28%

Derabassi 30%

Poll percentage till 12 noon from Bathinda

Rampura 35%

Bhucho 35%

Bathinda city 29%

Bathinda rural 33%

Talwandi sabo 35%

Maur 35 %

30 percent polling till 12 :00 noon in District Tarantarn

12:47 pm: A man died due to heart attack while standing in the queue outside polling station in Goa. He has been identified as Dr Leslie Saldanha, a retired as health officer of Govt of Goa.

12:40 pm: Pink polling booths for women for the first time.

#GoaElection2017 : Women cast their votes at the pink booth in Margao. pic.twitter.com/chU2my3YcD — ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017

For the first time webcasting from 4000 polling booth being done in Punjab. Monitored from Chandigarh control room. pic.twitter.com/AZsDUQdKzv — Man Aman Chhina (@manaman_chhina) February 4, 2017

12:15 pm: Singer Hans Raj Hans, who is also a member of BJP, casts his vote in Jalandhar. “BJP-Akali Dal will win and Parkash Singh Badal will become the CM for the sixth time,” he said.

Will give Rahul Gandhi great gift with Congress’ revival says Navjot S.Sidhu as he arrives to vote at booth in Amritsar,wth wife Navjot Kaur pic.twitter.com/tTmd4eXcb8 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017

11:50 am: 27 per cent voting recorded in Kharar, Punjab. New voted id cards being issued to people.

11:45 am: Bikram singh Majithia of Akali Dal and Lali Majithia of Congress engage in a heated exchange outside polling booth in Majitha. Also, a group of supporters of Ludhiana west bjp candidate Kamal Chetli detained by police in Jawahar Nagar area for allegedly pressing people to vote for him.

11:40 am: 14 per cent voting has been recorded in Punjab so far

11:29 am: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh casts his vote in Jalandhar, Punjab. “Earlier there used to be two parties but now there are three. A lot of votes will be diverted,” ANI quoted him as saying.

11:26 am: As per the latest update, 34 per cent voting has been recorded in Goa and 12 per cent in Punjab. The last updates on Punjab polling came at 10:30 am.

11:06 am: Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal talks to media and says Congress CM candidate Amarinder Singh is a ‘dal-badlu’. “I have 70 years experience, fought for Punjab and India, this is a small battle,” ANI quotes him as saying.

11:03 am: PTI reports 15 percent voting has been recorded in Goa in first two hours. (Read)

10:50 am: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal talks to media and says they record a bigger victory than last time. Meanwhile in Goa, rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar has said that BJP will not come back to power in the state.

Seeking my mother’s blessings before casting my vote. Let this be a new dawn for Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 4, 2017

10:40 am: 12 per cent voting reported in Punjab

10:30 am: Four corner contest, three corners are weak, says defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Goa polls.

10:00 am: Reports of technical snag in EVM machine coming from booth number 35 in Majitha. Voters queue outside the polling booth to cast their vote.

9:55 am: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann cast his vote at booth no 126 in Mohali. Meanwhile, voting began in Lambi after security check. “No matter whose govt comes in power, youth wants employment,” said a first time voter to news agency ANI.

9.45 am: Casting his vote in Bathinda, AAP’s Gurpreet Ghuggi said, “Voting is our right and must be exercised.”

9.40 am: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur cast her vote. “The environment is charged and very positive, we are confident of a win,” she said.

9:35 am: Congress candidate Pargat Singh cast his vote in Jalandhar. He claimed that Congress will form a government in the state “AAP is getting some support and Akali Dal is nowhere,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

9:15 am: The latest update on polling percentage in Goa.

9:10 am: Long queue outside booth no. 66 in Jalandhar, Punjab because of technical problem in EVM machine. Meanwhile, the voting process is Goa is going on smoothly without any such problem.

#Goa – When Parrikar went to vote, also at the station was RSS’ Subash Velingkar. The man who’s launched a campaign against him. pic.twitter.com/lrDtC1PWBg — Aaron Pereira (@aaronpereira) February 4, 2017

8:45 am: Manohar Parrikar and Panaji BJP candidate Siddharth Kuncalienker

8:30 am: Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar cast his vote from North Goa’s Arambol. There was some technical problem at Amritsar polling booth number 124-125 because of which voting began 40 minutes late. In Jalandhar, voting has been delayed at booth number 66 because of same problem. Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who was formerly the AAP Punjab chief and left it to form another party, cast his vote from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

8:10 am: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar reached Panaji in the morning and stood in the queue to cast his vote. Candidates in Punjab elections reached Golden Temple early in the morning to seek blessings ahead of voting. Meanwhile, SAD candidate Gen JJ Singh, who is contesting against Congress’ CM candidate from Patiala Urban, arrived at polling station to cast his vote.

8:00 am: The voters started gathering outside polling stations in Goa and Punjab early morning. In Goa, the voting started at 7:00 am and in Punjab, it began at 8:00 am. Security personnel have been deployed outside polling stations in both the states. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter in the morning and urged the people to come out and vote.