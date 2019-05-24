Assembly elections in northeast: BJP confident of forming govt in Arunachal

The BJP was set to win the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, with the border state’s 60-member Assembly simultaneously going to polls with the general elections on April 11.

Advertising

The BJP maintained a clear lead in both Lok Sabha seats in the state, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju having a lead over his Congress rival Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West at the time of going to press.

Rijiju tweeted, “Counting is going slow due to tallying of the VVPAT with the EVMs. After 6 rounds of counting, I’m leading by more than 80,000 votes from Arunachal-West Lok Sabha seat. BJP is also heading towards landslide victory in the State Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.”

State BJP president Tapir Gao — who was leading in the Aruanchal East Lok Sabha constituency — told The Indian Express, “The lotus will bloom in the Himalayas of Arunachal Pradesh… We will form the government by winning over 40 seats and Pema Khandu will be returning as the chief minister.”

Advertising

According to the Election Commission website, which showed results of only 43 constituencies at the time filing the report, the BJP either won or was leading in 28 seats. The BJP has already won three seats uncontested.

However, BJP national general secretary and Northeast in-charge, Ram Madhav, tweeted, “In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections BJP is leading in 43 out of 60 seats. It will be an elected BJP government for first time in state.”

In the 2014 Arunachal Assembly elections, Congress won a clear majority, securing 42 of the 60 seats. But a series of political twists followed, culminating in Congress leader and Chief Minister Pema Khandu defecting in December 2016 – first to the People’s Party of Arunachal and then to the BJP. Pema was followed by mass defections by other legislators.

Meanwhile, Tirong Aboh, the 45-year-old National People’s Party MLA from Khonsa West constituency who was killed along with nine others in a suspected militant ambush on Thursday, won his seat by a margin of 1,055 votes against BJP’s Phawang Lowang.

A massive military operation is underway against the killers.