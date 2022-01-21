Hathras victim lawyer joins BSP, supports Mayawati as UP CM

Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who represents the Hathras gangrape and murder victim and earlier fought for the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow on Thursday, in the presence of party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra. She also met party president Mayawati.

Kushwaha said she is impressed with the policies of Mayawati and wants her to be the next UP chief minister for women’s safety and crime control. In the Hathras case, a Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by local youths in September 2020, and died a fortnight later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The investigation was handed over to the CBI.

Kushwaha decided to represent the victim after the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of a hasty burial of the girl by the district administration. After the lawyer joined the party, Misra tweeted, “Inspired by the thoughts of all the revered saints and great men born in Bahujan Samaj and respected behan Mayawati ji, Seema Kushwaha ji, who always fought for justice and rights for women, took membership of BSP today.”