Assembly Election Live Updates: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form government in Punjab

Assembly Election Live Updates: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday morning, where he staked claim to form the government in the state. Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. “A meeting of the legislature group was held today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader,” AAP leader Aman Arora told PTI.
The Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab in the recently-held Assembly polls, garnering over 90 seats, the best-ever performance by any party in the state. Mann is set to take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district. Names of several MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjyot Kaur and Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, in the four other states where assembly elections took place — Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — BJP was able to retain power. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said indirectly that the results of Thursday would lead to a BJP victory in the next general election.
Live Blog
A child dressed as AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on the counting day of Punjab Assembly polls. (PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Partyhas swept Punjab, garnering over 90 seats, the best-ever performance by any party in the state. Here are the five reasons why it conquered the two traditional parties of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal that have ruled the state for the last seven decades
1. The clamour for change
In Punjab, power has traditionally alternated between the SAD, which had a 24-year-long partnership with the BJP from 1997 to 2021, and Congress, with the former winning in 2007 and 2012.
The Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in the state was accused of being in cahoots with the Akalis due to its soft-pedalling on charges against the Badals, leading to the perception on the ground that the Congress and Akalis were two sides of the same coin. This time, people across Punjab, Malwa in particular, voted for a change. The message that reverberated across the state was that the voters have seen the two big parties rule for 70 years, but they haven’t delivered results. So it is time to give a chance to another party. The AAP slogan “Is baar na khaawaange dhokha, Bhagwant Maan te Kejriwal nu dewaange mauka (We won’t get fooled this time, will give a chance to Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal)” resonated across the state as people were fed up with the status quo and falling income levels.
Peace, stability and normalcy plank: In contrast to the tumultuous Congress regime under the Okram Ibobi Singh, marked by bandhs, blockades and a sharp rise in extra judicial killings, the last five years have been considerably peaceful in Manipur. State wide bandhs and economic blockades called by civil organisations in different parts of the state, that could last for days (the longest being the 100 day economic blockade of 2011), are now a thing of the past. There have been barely any violent protests, stone pelting, tear-gassing or curfews. While the situation began to improve pre-2017, the BJP came to power at the right time, and has been able to use this transition to its advantage.
Power at the Centre: Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Manipur BJP chief A Sharda Devi dance in celebrations after the party’s victory in Assembly polls, in Imphal, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo) Moreover, with funds and resources at its disposal, the BJP has been able to invest in its campaign.
A weak Opposition: While in 2017, the Congress was the single largest party in the House, the last five years have been particularly difficult for the grand old party as its MLA base has eroded from 27 to 13. Marred by rampant defections and a lack of leadership, it is a particularly weakened Congress that contested 2022. While Congress heavyweight Okram Ibobi Singh became active in the campaign trail in the last two months, he was practically invisible in the last five years.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Delhi tomorrow to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, ANI reported. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to take place after Holi, sources told the news agency.
Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district. Names of several MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjyot Kaur and Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions.
Cheema, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Legislative Assembly, was elected from the Dirba seat for the second time. Arora was re-elected from the Sunam seat. (PTI)