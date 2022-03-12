Assembly Election Live Updates: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form government in Punjab

A child dressed as AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on the counting day of Punjab Assembly polls. (PTI)

Explained: Here are 5 reasons why AAP swept Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party has swept Punjab, garnering over 90 seats, the best-ever performance by any party in the state. Here are the five reasons why it conquered the two traditional parties of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal that have ruled the state for the last seven decades

1. The clamour for change

In Punjab, power has traditionally alternated between the SAD, which had a 24-year-long partnership with the BJP from 1997 to 2021, and Congress, with the former winning in 2007 and 2012.

The Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in the state was accused of being in cahoots with the Akalis due to its soft-pedalling on charges against the Badals, leading to the perception on the ground that the Congress and Akalis were two sides of the same coin. This time, people across Punjab, Malwa in particular, voted for a change. The message that reverberated across the state was that the voters have seen the two big parties rule for 70 years, but they haven’t delivered results. So it is time to give a chance to another party. The AAP slogan “Is baar na khaawaange dhokha, Bhagwant Maan te Kejriwal nu dewaange mauka (We won’t get fooled this time, will give a chance to Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal)” resonated across the state as people were fed up with the status quo and falling income levels.

