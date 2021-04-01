Assembly elections: PM promises progress in Bodoland; Shah dubs A Raja’s remark ‘anti-women’

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rallies in Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively today. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Gearing up for the next phase of polling in the ongoing Assembly elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led poll rallies in Assam and Tamil Nadu, respectively, on Thursday.

The second phase of polling is being held in Assam and West Bengal on Thursday. The next phase would see two southern states — Tamil Nadu and Kerala — along with Puducherry going to polls on April 6. West Bengal and Assam will also vote in the third phase of polling on April 6.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Kokrajhar area, PM Modi accused the previous Congress governments in the state of letting violence go unchecked in the Bodo-dominated areas.

“In the long years of its rule, the Congress threw Bodoland into bomb, gun and blockade culture. The NDA gifted Bodoland peace and respect,” he said.

Drawing an analogy with football, the PM said the people of Assam have shown “red card” to the Congress-led Mahajot alliance in the state.

“Football is very popular among youth here. If I have to speak in their language, I would say that the people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot. People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state,” he said.

Continuing his party’s tirade against Congress’ ally in the state, AIUDF, PM Modi said the grand old party has surrendered before “tala-chabhi wale”. Padlock and key are the election symbol of the AIUDF.

Modi, and other central leaders, have repeatedly targeted Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for allegedly encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh, a hugely contentious and divisive issue in the northeastern state.

“The Congress and its alliance will be punished for it. We will never allow them to loot the hard-earned peace,” the PM asserted.

“The NDA government is committed to assisting all those who have left the guns and returned. To those who have not returned, I also urge you to join this mission of peace and development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah hit out at the DMK leader A Raja for his alleged vulgar remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s mother, saying it showed the party had no regard for women.

Addressing an election rally Tamil Nadu’s Thirukoyilur, Shah said, “I saw the statement by DMK leader A Raja. The kind of statement he made against a deceased woman. I think they (DMK) have no regard for women and want to win this election by hook or crook.”

“In the past, DMK made such bad remarks against (the late Chief Minister) Jayalalithaa ji. I appeal to the mothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu– teach a lesson to the anti-women DMK in the polls,” he added.

Shah urged the “mothers and sisters” of Tamil Nadu to teach a “lesson” to the DMK in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Raja has apologised to Palaniswami for his remarks, saying that his remarks were not intended to be personal and his speech was “misunderstood and manipulated”.

Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers during his visit to Sreemath Guru Sithanandha Swamigal Devasthanam, in Puducherry. (PTI Photo) Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers during his visit to Sreemath Guru Sithanandha Swamigal Devasthanam, in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

Shah also accused the DMK-Congress alliance of corruption and dynasty politics, claiming the elections in the state are a choice between the path of development walked by the BJP and corruption and dynasty politics of UPA.

Earlier, Shah held a roadshow in Puducherry and visited Sreemath Guru Sithanandha Swamigal Devasthanam to seek blessings.