‘Battle for India will be fought in 2024’: Prashant Kishor hits back at PM Modi’s remark

A day after the BJP recorded spectacular victories in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday asserted that the election results in these states will not have any impact in the next Lok Sabha elections as “battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state elections.”

Kishor’s remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elated over the BJP’s victories, said he hoped “political pundits, who did not think much of the party’s 2019 (Lok Sabha) win saying it had already been decided by the 2017 UP results, will now have the courage to say that the 2022 (UP) results have decided the 2024 (Lok Sabha) results.”

Reacting to Modi’s remark, Prashant Kishor advised people not to “fall for this narrative”. “Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative,” tweeted Kishor.

With the BJP set to form governments again in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Modi had said: “A hill state adjacent to the border, a coastal state, a state with special blessings of Mother Ganga and a state on the northeastern border, the BJP has received blessings from all four directions.”

For the BJP, the taste of victory was sweeter in UP where Yogi Adityanath broke the comeback jinx of almost four decades. Not only did he stave off the challenge from the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, but eclipsed all others in the fray, reducing the Congress, BSP and Others to single digits.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 273 or the state’s 403 seats. The return of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh after a full five-year term not only marks a watershed in the state’s political history but, along with the BJP’s victory in three other states, upends the party’s national trend of losses in states after Narendra Modi took charge at the Centre in 2014.