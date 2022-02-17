scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab’s Fazilka, UP’s Fatehpur today

2022 Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be leading a procession at Karhal, from where his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: February 17, 2022 9:28:25 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally, in Pathankot on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

2022 Assembly Election Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in the city of Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district later today. The district administration, as such, has declared the district’s skies a no-fly zone.

The rally comes a day after the PM, while addressing a gathering in Punjab, hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it was a photocopy of the Congress and accused both parties, which he called “partners in crime”, of opposing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and questioning the bravery of soldiers. “One looted Punjab while the other is doing scams in Delhi one after the other. Ye ek hee thaali ke chatte batte hain. Now these two parties are doing noora kushtie (fixed fight)” in Punjab, like WWE,” Modi said.

Later in the day, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a rally in Fatehpur. On the Opposition front, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be leading a procession at Karhal, from where his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.

Live Blog

Assembly Elections Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh today; Mulayam Singh Yadav to lead gathering at Karhal; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:28 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Cheered by Priyanka, Channi kicks up row with ‘UP, Bihar’ remark

Days before Punjab votes, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side and applauding him, kicked up a row when he called upon Punjabis to “unite” and not let “bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi” enter the state. His remarks drew a sharp response from rivals AAP and BJP which said it was “shameful” that he and Priyanka were targeting “a particular community” and calling for the “boycott” of “people from UP and Bihar”. Read More

09:27 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the 2022 Assembly elections. Follow this space for latest news and updates from the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

People attend a rally of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, in Nabha. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab border seats veer towards AAP, say don’t talk drones, talk jobs

It is an unlikely place to wash your car but two young men are busy doing that at the deserted railway platform of Dera Baba Nanak. The almost defunct railway station, the last one before the Pakistan border here, is being put to good use by the two youth who come from families with different political ideologies but now united behind the Aam Aadmi Party. Families of Karanbir Singh, 24, and Prince Kumar, 27, are traditional supporters of the Akali Dal and Congress, respectively. Prince Kumar is doing an MA in English while Karanbir holds a Diploma as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

Like them, across the constituencies of Raja Sansi, Ajnala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdaspur, all falling in border districts, voters for traditional parties of Punjab say they are now going to vote for AAP.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.