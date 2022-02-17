Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab’s Fazilka, UP’s Fatehpur today

2022 Assembly Election Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in the city of Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district later today. The district administration, as such, has declared the district’s skies a no-fly zone.

The rally comes a day after the PM, while addressing a gathering in Punjab, hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it was a photocopy of the Congress and accused both parties, which he called “partners in crime”, of opposing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and questioning the bravery of soldiers. “One looted Punjab while the other is doing scams in Delhi one after the other. Ye ek hee thaali ke chatte batte hain. Now these two parties are doing noora kushtie (fixed fight)” in Punjab, like WWE,” Modi said.

Later in the day, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a rally in Fatehpur. On the Opposition front, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be leading a procession at Karhal, from where his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.