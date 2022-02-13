Elections 2022 Live Updates: Like British looted India, Kejriwal has come to loot Punjab, says Channi

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Taking a dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi compared his party to the British, accusing him of wanting to “loot” the state. “British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab,” he said, adding that Punjab would “show them their place”. He went on to deny the corruption allegations levied against him by Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Goa not to “waste their vote” by voting for the Congress, alleging that the party’s leaders will ultimately join the BJP after the results are announced. “So I appeal to the people of Goa who want to see the BJP lose, don’t vote for Congress. Their vote will go wasted, it will go to the BJP. Give all your votes to AAP,” he told ANI. He accused Congress and BJP of ‘looting’ the people of Goa and Uttarakhand.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday further relaxed restrictions on physical campaigning for the assembly elections across the five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The poll body allowed political parties and candidates to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm in adherence to Covid-19 norms. “Padyatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed. All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate,” it added.