Elections 2022 Live Updates: Like British looted India, Kejriwal has come to loot Punjab, says Channi

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Taking a dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi compared his party to the British, accusing him of wanting to “loot” the state. “British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab,” he said, adding that Punjab would “show them their place”. He went on to deny the corruption allegations levied against him by Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Goa not to “waste their vote” by voting for the Congress, alleging that the party’s leaders will ultimately join the BJP after the results are announced. “So I appeal to the people of Goa who want to see the BJP lose, don’t vote for Congress. Their vote will go wasted, it will go to the BJP. Give all your votes to AAP,” he told ANI. He accused Congress and BJP of ‘looting’ the people of Goa and Uttarakhand.
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday further relaxed restrictions on physical campaigning for the assembly elections across the five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The poll body allowed political parties and candidates to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm in adherence to Covid-19 norms. “Padyatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed. All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate,” it added.
Responding to allegations of fraud levied by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said: "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Guv (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails." (ANI)
Stating that it will infuse a massive infrastructure development push to revive Punjab’s economy with a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent over the next five years, the BJP-led NDA on Saturday released its election manifesto that promises 75 per cent reservation for Punjabis in government jobs, and 50 percent in private sector jobs.
The manifesto also promises 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance for all graduates for a period of two years if the alliance forms the next government in the state. Read more.
