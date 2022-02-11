scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Almora, Kasganj today

Assembly Elections Live News and Updates: Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 60% during the first phase of polling on Thursday

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:14:00 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Saharanpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be stepping up the BJP’s campaigns by addressing two physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February,” PM Modi tweeted Thursday night.

While the rally at Almora is at 12 pm, the one at Kasganj is scheduled at 2.30 pm, the BJP said. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, will campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh, speaking at two public gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur. While the programmes in Bareilly will take place at 12 noon and 1:30 pm, the Shahjahanpur event will commence at 3:15 pm.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a voting turnout of 60.51 per cent. Even as the overall voting process remained peaceful, there were reports of a technical error in EVMs at a few places.

Live Blog

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi's Almora rally at 12 pm, Kasganj at 2.30 pm; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address two gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur; Follow this space for latest news:

10:14 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Amarinder Singh: ‘Aligning with BJP is good for Punjab. We can’t function without a national party’

The stakes couldn’t be greater for Amarinder Singh, who walked out of the Congress fighting to stay on as Chief Minister, and must shoulder in the coming polls both his fledgling outfit and his new-found alliance with the BJP. The 79-year-old who shrugged off accusations of being inaccessible all through his term as CM is now on the road every day, meeting people and addressing concerns, till well past midnight. He speaks to Manraj Grewal Sharma at his sprawling Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala on a lunch break amidst one such hectic schedule.

09:49 (IST)11 Feb 2022
UP polls: Long-time BJP worker’s family alleges insult, joins race against Yogi

Upendra Dutt Shukla started out with the RSS student wing ABVP, went on to serve in the BJP for over 40 years, was the party’s in-charge of Gorakhpur region, then its Uttar Pradesh vice-president, and even stepped in to contest the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat when Yogi Adityanath gave it up to become Chief Minister. Read More

09:30 (IST)11 Feb 2022
PM Modi to address rallies in Almora, Kasganj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be stepping up the BJP’s campaigns by addressing two physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February,” PM Modi tweeted Thursday night.

09:28 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the 2022 Assembly elections. Follow this space for latest updates from the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Moradabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

In poll season, how central agencies get active

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rejected allegations that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) target opposition leaders at the time of elections. “These offices work independently. The elections come in between…What can they do? The government has no role in it,” he told ANI in an interview.

However, a perusal of actions taken by various central agencies in the recent past shows that the timing of their operations has matched that of elections, and particularly targeted opposition leaders or those linked to them. On February 4, just 16 days ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab, the ED arrested Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh in a case of alleged illegal mining in the state. Incidentally, the ED case is based on an FIR registered in 2018. On January 3 this year, just over a month ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at over 30 premises linked to Samajwadi Party legislator and businessman Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain on allegations of tax evasion.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.