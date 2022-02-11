Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Almora, Kasganj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be stepping up the BJP’s campaigns by addressing two physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February,” PM Modi tweeted Thursday night.

While the rally at Almora is at 12 pm, the one at Kasganj is scheduled at 2.30 pm, the BJP said. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, will campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh, speaking at two public gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur. While the programmes in Bareilly will take place at 12 noon and 1:30 pm, the Shahjahanpur event will commence at 3:15 pm.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a voting turnout of 60.51 per cent. Even as the overall voting process remained peaceful, there were reports of a technical error in EVMs at a few places.