Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Almora, Kasganj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be stepping up the BJP’s campaigns by addressing two physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February,” PM Modi tweeted Thursday night.
While the rally at Almora is at 12 pm, the one at Kasganj is scheduled at 2.30 pm, the BJP said. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, will campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh, speaking at two public gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur. While the programmes in Bareilly will take place at 12 noon and 1:30 pm, the Shahjahanpur event will commence at 3:15 pm.
Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a voting turnout of 60.51 per cent. Even as the overall voting process remained peaceful, there were reports of a technical error in EVMs at a few places.
The stakes couldn’t be greater for Amarinder Singh, who walked out of the Congress fighting to stay on as Chief Minister, and must shoulder in the coming polls both his fledgling outfit and his new-found alliance with the BJP. The 79-year-old who shrugged off accusations of being inaccessible all through his term as CM is now on the road every day, meeting people and addressing concerns, till well past midnight. He speaks to Manraj Grewal Sharma at his sprawling Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala on a lunch break amidst one such hectic schedule.
Upendra Dutt Shukla started out with the RSS student wing ABVP, went on to serve in the BJP for over 40 years, was the party’s in-charge of Gorakhpur region, then its Uttar Pradesh vice-president, and even stepped in to contest the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat when Yogi Adityanath gave it up to become Chief Minister. Read More
