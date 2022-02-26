Assembly Elections Live Updates: UP Cong leader Ajay Rai banned from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against PM, CM Yogi

2022 Assembly Election Updates Punjab Election, UP Chunav News: The Election Commission on Friday barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours after he made objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi and the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday, PTI reported. Rai, who is contesting from the Pindara seat, had made the objectionable remarks in a live Facebook post in January, following which the EC had served him a notice.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India said that it had seized items such as cash, drugs, and other freebies worth more than Rs 1,000 crore during the ongoing elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of promoting “mafia raj” in Uttar Pradesh during their rule as he campaigned for BJP candidates in Pratapgarh. Though he was addressing an election rally in Rampur Khas, from where veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari’s daughter Aradhna Mishra is seeking a third consecutive win, Shah only made a passing reference to the Congress while talking about ending Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.