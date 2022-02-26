Assembly Elections Live Updates: UP Cong leader Ajay Rai banned from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against PM, CM Yogi

2022 Assembly Election Updates Punjab Election, UP Chunav News: The Election Commission on Friday barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours after he made objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi and the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday, PTI reported. Rai, who is contesting from the Pindara seat, had made the objectionable remarks in a live Facebook post in January, following which the EC had served him a notice.
On Friday, the Election Commission of India said that it had seized items such as cash, drugs, and other freebies worth more than Rs 1,000 crore during the ongoing elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of promoting “mafia raj” in Uttar Pradesh during their rule as he campaigned for BJP candidates in Pratapgarh. Though he was addressing an election rally in Rampur Khas, from where veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari’s daughter Aradhna Mishra is seeking a third consecutive win, Shah only made a passing reference to the Congress while talking about ending Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.
With the Election Commission stepping up vigil, more than Rs 1,000 crore worth of cash, drugs, liquor and freebies have been seized so far in the ongoing assembly polls in five states, a nearly four-fold increase in such seizures over the previous round of elections in 2017.
According to an Election Commission statement, Punjab topped the chart with total seizures amounting to Rs 510.91 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 307.92 crore), Manipur (Rs 167.83 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 18.81 crore) and Goa (Rs 12.73 crore). (PTI)
BJP supporters greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the slogan of 'Bulldozer Baba zindabad' as he held his roadshow here on Friday in support of his Cabinet colleague Sidharth Nath Singh's candidature from City (West) assembly seat. Nearly two-km-long roadshow of the chief minister starting from Karbala Chauraha and ending at Nakhash Kona Chauraha of the city was attended by 'lakhs' of people, eyewitnesses said. (PTI)
