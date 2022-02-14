Elections 2022 Live Updates: High-stakes contest in Uttarakhand, Goa and 55 UP seats today; voting to begin shortly

Elections 2022 Live News: Voting will begin shortly in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government’s policies that have been targeted by Congress, AAP and other opposition parties during their campaign.
The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats.
More than 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling for 58 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to officials. Kairana constituency in Shamli district recorded the highest turnout of 75 per cent among the seats where polling was held, they said. Tight security arrangements are in place for Monday, with 586 candidates contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. “Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the ‘sensitive’ category,” the UP police said in a statement.
The last day of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections was marked by two firsts: a promise of uniform civil code by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami; and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appearance for the first and only day for the BJP in the state. The Congress sees in both an attempt by the BJP for last-minute polarisation, and a sign of the party’s desperation. Apart from promising to bring in a uniform civil code if voted back to power – at a time when a row over wearing of hijab by students to class in Karnataka is brewing — Dhami also repeated the BJP’s refrain that a Congress government would set up a Muslim University in the state. Read More
Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Assembly elections. Follow this space for latest news and updates from the states going to the polls today — Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.