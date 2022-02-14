scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Elections 2022 Live Updates: High-stakes contest in Uttarakhand, Goa and 55 UP seats today; voting to begin shortly

Assembly Elections Live Updates: The polls will be a litmus test for the Modi government's policies that have been targeted by Congress, AAP and other opposition parties during their campaign.

By: Express Web Desk | Dehradun, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: February 14, 2022 6:54:39 am
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa elections 2022People line up to vote in the first phase of UP assembly election, in Ghaziabad (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Elections 2022 Live News: Voting will begin shortly in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government’s policies that have been targeted by Congress, AAP and other opposition parties during their campaign.

The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats.

More than 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling for 58 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to officials. Kairana constituency in Shamli district recorded the highest turnout of 75 per cent among the seats where polling was held, they said. Tight security arrangements are in place for Monday, with 586 candidates contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. “Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the ‘sensitive’ category,” the UP police said in a statement.

Live Blog

Goa, Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies in UP to vote today; Out of 55 UP seats going to polls today, BJP had won 38 in 2017; Azam Khan contesting from Rampur seat; Follow this space for live updates

06:54 (IST)14 Feb 2022
Yogi, civil code in BJP last dash; Congress sees desperation

The last day of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections was marked by two firsts: a promise of uniform civil code by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami; and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appearance for the first and only day for the BJP in the state. The Congress sees in both an attempt by the BJP for last-minute polarisation, and a sign of the party’s desperation. Apart from promising to bring in a uniform civil code if voted back to power – at a time when a row over wearing of hijab by students to class in Karnataka is brewing — Dhami also repeated the BJP’s refrain that a Congress government would set up a Muslim University in the state. Read More

06:54 (IST)14 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Assembly elections. Follow this space for latest news and updates from the states going to the polls today — Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Uttarakhand ahead of the polls. The elections will be a litmus test for the ruling BJP in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa ((Photo: Twitter/@BJP4UK)

In Uttarakhand, important candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik. Prominent candidates from the Congress include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

[also_read title = "An Expert Explains" article_title= " Politics and history in Goa" id = "7768271" liveblog = "no" ]

The prominent candidates in Goa include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

[also_read title = "Also Read" article_title= "Why power is charging Uttar Pradesh poll campaigns" id = "7768418" liveblog = "no" ]

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. SP's Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd