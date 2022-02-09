Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Ahead of first phase of elections in UP, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata hit out against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: The first phase of elections in western Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday, February 10. The campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, with the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janta Party releasing their manifestos. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, hit out against the BJP, saying, “We never ask anyone their religion or their place of birth because we are all Indians…If the BJP is wiped out from here (UP), it will be gone from the country too. UP is the biggest state. You need to choose whether you will vote for the BJP’s lies or you will take everyone along and move ahead”.

The SP in its manifesto has promised, among other things, an Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and make farmers “loan-free” by 2025. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, announced it will give free electricity for irrigation to farmers. It has also promised to increase the punishment in ‘love jihad’ cases to a minimum 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In Punjab, tensions rose high after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was arrested by the Ludhiana police Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Congress nominee Kamaljit Karwal’s aide. Bains’ supporters, including women, laid on the ground in front of police vehicles and said that they won’t let police take him away. Karwal’s aide has accused Bains of allegedly attacking Karwal’s vehicle and open firing with their revolver with an intention to kill him.