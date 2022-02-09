Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Ahead of first phase of elections in UP, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata hit out against BJP

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: The first phase of elections in western Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday, February 10. The campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, with the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janta Party releasing their manifestos. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, hit out against the BJP, saying, “We never ask anyone their religion or their place of birth because we are all Indians…If the BJP is wiped out from here (UP), it will be gone from the country too. UP is the biggest state. You need to choose whether you will vote for the BJP’s lies or you will take everyone along and move ahead”.
The SP in its manifesto has promised, among other things, an Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and make farmers “loan-free” by 2025. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, announced it will give free electricity for irrigation to farmers. It has also promised to increase the punishment in ‘love jihad’ cases to a minimum 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
In Punjab, tensions rose high after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was arrested by the Ludhiana police Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Congress nominee Kamaljit Karwal’s aide. Bains’ supporters, including women, laid on the ground in front of police vehicles and said that they won’t let police take him away. Karwal’s aide has accused Bains of allegedly attacking Karwal’s vehicle and open firing with their revolver with an intention to kill him.
The 2017 Assembly election was a watershed in Manipur politics, when the BJP ended the Congress’s dominance in the state by forming its coalition government. After an uninterrupted 15-year rule, the Congress had then failed to clinch a simple majority in the northeastern state, although it still emerged as a single largest party. But the grand old party was outsmarted by the BJP, which cobbled up the majority number by forming alliances with smaller parties. Manipur is now heading for fresh polls, with the election to its 60-member Assembly scheduled on February 27 and March 3. The electoral history of Manipur has been defined by turmoil, instability and defections.
BJP candidate and MLA Sahendra Ramala's convoy was allegedly attacked in Baghpat's Chhaprauli on Tuesday. Cow dung was thrown on the convoy, which was also pelted with stones, BJP workers alleged.
BJP leaders said a procession was being taken out in support of the BJP candidate when cow dung and cow dung cakes were thrown at the vehicles. It was alleged that the convoy was pelted with stones and when it reached near the RLD office, party workers protested against them by waving flags, leading to an argument between the two sides.
The matter was brought under control by police who rushed to the spot. SHO Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident but said he has not yet received a detailed report of it. (PTI)
“People want a positive change, they want to change the system, but the alternative they are looking for will not bring it about.” Fresh after taking part in one of the longest agrarian agitations of independent India, that’s how Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief of the largest union of Punjab, sums up the political scene in the state.
These elections, he says, are different not just because of the multiplicity of parties in the fray but also because of the “awareness” created by the agitation. “Now you have a questioning voter. Earlier people didn’t know anything about corporates, the WTO or the World Bank. Now they know, and that is why they are looking for a positive change.’’ Read more
The BJP released its manifesto for Goa, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. In Goa, the party will provide three free gas cylinders in a year for every household and has promised to make the state a premier destination for co-working spaces and remote working post pandemic. In UP, the party introduced minimum imprisonment of 10 years and Rs 1 lakh fine in 'love jihad' cases, besides giving free electricity to farmers for irrigation. In Punjab, its promises include: Complete debt waiver for farmers with less than five acres of landholding and guaranteed minimum support price for fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has promised an Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and to make farmers “loan-free” by 2025.
