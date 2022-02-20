Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling begins in 59 UP seats, Punjab to vote from 8 am

Elections 2022 Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Voting Live Updates: The ruling Congress in Punjab, which is seeking to retain power, is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

After breaking its ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws, the SAD is fighting the polls in alliance with BSP, while the saffron party has entered into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

AAP has emerged as a prominent contender projecting Delhi model of governance whereas the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had participated in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, is also contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Meanwhile in UP, the third phase voting in the state will also seal the fate of the Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in fray from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Among the other prominent faces contesting the elections in this phase are Satish Mahana (BJP candidate from Maharajpur in Kanpur), Ramvir Upadhaya (BJP candidate from Sadabad in Hathras), Louise Khurshid (Congress candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar), former IPS officer Asim Arun (BJP candidate from Kannauj Sadar), among others.