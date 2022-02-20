Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling begins in 59 UP seats, Punjab to vote from 8 am

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in 59 assembly seats, began at 7 am on Sunday, while polling in Punjab is scheduled to start at 8 am.
Punjab is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women. The voting will start at 8 am and continue till 6 pm. Among the prominent faces contesting in Punjab are CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
In the third of the seven-phase elections in UP, a total of 627 candidates are in the fray, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise. This phase will see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting from the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district. The BJP has pitted Union minister S P Singh Baghel from there. The districts going to polls in this phase are: Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Mahoba. Polling here will be held from 7 am till 6 pm.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party’s candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency. “I am feeling euphoric. All the women that I have interacted with are interested in casting their vote,” Louise said.
