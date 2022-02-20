scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling begins in 59 UP seats, Punjab to vote from 8 am

Elections 2022 Live Voting Updates: Punjab is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt). In UP, the third phase will decide the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 20, 2022 7:40:17 am
An employee on election duty casts her vote using postal ballot, in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in 59 assembly seats, began at 7 am on Sunday, while polling in Punjab is scheduled to start at 8 am.

Punjab is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women. The voting will start at 8 am and continue till 6 pm. Among the prominent faces contesting in Punjab are CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the third of the seven-phase elections in UP, a total of 627 candidates are in the fray, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise. This phase will see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting from the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district. The BJP has pitted Union minister S P Singh Baghel from there. The districts going to polls in this phase are: Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya,  Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Mahoba. Polling here will be held from 7 am till 6 pm.

Live Blog

Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates: 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates in Punjab; In the third phase of the UP polls, 627 candidates are in the fray Follow latest updates here:

07:40 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Salman Khurshid, wife Louise cast their vote in UP's Farrukhabad Sadar

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party’s candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency. “I am feeling euphoric. All the women that I have interacted with are interested in casting their vote,” Louise said.

07:12 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Polling begins in 59 UP seats

Voting begins for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state going to polls. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.

07:02 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Punjab to witness multi-cornered contest among Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD and SSM

Punjab is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women. The voting will start at 8 am and continue till 6 pm. 

06:57 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome to our election blog

Good morning! Hello and welcome to our election blog. Voting for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab will begin at 8 am along with the third round of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned for all the latest updates throughout the day

Elections 2022 Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Voting Live Updates: The ruling Congress in Punjab, which is seeking to retain power, is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

After breaking its ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws, the SAD is fighting the polls in alliance with BSP,  while the saffron party has entered into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

AAP has emerged as a prominent contender projecting Delhi model of governance whereas the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had participated in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, is also contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Meanwhile in UP,  the third phase voting in the state will also seal the fate of the Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in fray from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Among the other prominent faces contesting the elections in this phase are Satish Mahana (BJP candidate from Maharajpur in Kanpur), Ramvir Upadhaya (BJP candidate from Sadabad in Hathras), Louise Khurshid (Congress candidate  from Farrukhabad Sadar), former IPS officer Asim Arun (BJP candidate from Kannauj Sadar), among others.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd