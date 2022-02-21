Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Lower turnout in Punjab; PM Modi targets SP on ‘terror’

First-time voters pose after exercising their franchise in Punjab. (Express Photo)

First-time voters in Punjab seek development, quality education, end to drugs

Excited to cast his vote for the first time, Bipandeep Singh, woke up early morning on Sunday. He skipped the visit to his friend’s house and reached the polling booth at Longowal Polytechnic College, Dera Bassi with his father. He hopes to bring a change in his area and the state of Punjab, for education, better employment opportunities and eradication of drugs.

After casting his vote, Bipandeep said, “It was a great experience, the officials on duty finding that I am a first time voter, also appreciated me with a certificate, which is a sort of motivation for the future.”

Taranjeet Singh Bajwa, also a first time voter at Dera Bassi, whose father is a farmer, said, “My vote is totally for the farmers. After the farmers’ protest, and the way they have been treated by the state government, it is time that voting be done for change and for the future of farmers.”