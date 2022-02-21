Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Lower turnout in Punjab; PM Modi targets SP on ‘terror’

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Even as talk of a “wave” had gathered ground ahead of Punjab voting, the average voter turnout was recorded at 65.50 per cent, according to the Election Commission data accessed by ANI. This is much lower than last time’s 77.63 per cent. Among the lowest turnouts was in Amritsar, including Amritsar East which had the most high-profile faceoff, between the Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia. It saw a 53 per cent turnout by 5 pm on Sunday. Mansa recorded the highest turnout (77.21 per cent).
Meanwhile, days after 38 convicts were sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008, and with just a fortnight left in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP) for attack, linking its election symbol, the bicycle, to those used to plant some of the bombs then.
Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, Modi said, “The Samajwadi Party’s election symbol here, it (cycle) is their election symbol. In the blasts that occurred first, bombs were planted on bicycles and these bicycles were parked at places where people come to buy vegetables, etc. These bombs planted on bicycles bombs went off simultaneously.”
On Sunday, polling ended in Punjab and 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The next polls will be held on February 23 for the third phase of elections in UP. Meanwhile, Manipur will see the first phase of elections on February 28.
