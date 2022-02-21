scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Lower turnout in Punjab; PM Modi targets SP on ‘terror’

2022 Election News Live Updates, February 21: PM Modi on Sunday accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP), linking its election symbol, the bicycle, to those used to plant some of the bombs then.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: February 21, 2022 9:04:40 am
Voters in queue at village Naruana in Bhatinda Rural. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Even as talk of a “wave” had gathered ground ahead of Punjab voting, the average voter turnout was recorded at 65.50 per cent, according to the Election Commission data accessed by ANI. This is much lower than last time’s 77.63 per cent. Among the lowest turnouts was in Amritsar, including Amritsar East which had the most high-profile faceoff, between the Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia. It saw a 53 per cent turnout by 5 pm on Sunday. Mansa recorded the highest turnout (77.21 per cent).

Meanwhile, days after 38 convicts were sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008, and with just a fortnight left in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP) for attack, linking its election symbol, the bicycle, to those used to plant some of the bombs then.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, Modi said, “The Samajwadi Party’s election symbol here, it (cycle) is their election symbol. In the blasts that occurred first, bombs were planted on bicycles and these bicycles were parked at places where people come to buy vegetables, etc. These bombs planted on bicycles bombs went off simultaneously.”

Live Blog

Assembly Elections 2022: Lower voter turnout in Punjab; Modi targets Samajwadi Party on terror; Follow latest updates here

08:25 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Assembly elections live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Assembly elections blog!

On Sunday, polling ended in Punjab and 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The next polls will be held on February 23 for the third phase of elections in UP. Meanwhile, Manipur will see the first phase of elections on February 28.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election-related updates!

First-time voters pose after exercising their franchise in Punjab. (Express Photo)

First-time voters in Punjab seek development, quality education, end to drugs

Excited to cast his vote for the first time, Bipandeep Singh, woke up early morning on Sunday. He skipped the visit to his friend’s house and reached the polling booth at Longowal Polytechnic College, Dera Bassi with his father. He hopes to bring a change in his area and the state of Punjab, for education, better employment opportunities and eradication of drugs.

After casting his vote, Bipandeep said, “It was a great experience, the officials on duty finding that I am a first time voter, also appreciated me with a certificate, which is a sort of motivation for the future.”

Taranjeet Singh Bajwa, also a first time voter at Dera Bassi, whose father is a farmer, said, “My vote is totally for the farmers. After the farmers’ protest, and the way they have been treated by the state government, it is time that voting be done for change and for the future of farmers.”

BJP misusing power, trying to influence postal ballots: Cong to Goa CEO

A day after the Congress in Goa alleged that the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were “trying to poach their winnable candidates”, the party on Sunday wrote to the Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that the ruling BJP government was misusing the state machinery to influence postal ballots.

While legislative assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase on February 14, votes through the postal ballots are still being cast by various government servants, including those from the state police.

“After the voting date, the state government machinery and candidates of the ruling party have indulged in illegal acts of threatening and intimidating the voters who are supposed to cast their votes through postal ballots,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Girish Chodankar wrote in a letter to state CEO on Sunday.

Must Read stories on Elections 2022:

Amid ‘parivarvaad’ by BJP, mango concerns in the air

Two-horse Cong and BJP race now has an emerging dark horse: NPP

At Prayagraj coaching hub, years spent in wait for job, in hope of god or govt

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd