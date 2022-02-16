Elections 2022 Live Updates: Modi to rally in Punjab, UP; Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to visit Varanasi for Ravidass Jayanti

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: With just days to go before the Punjab polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Goverdhanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Sources said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also likely to accompany her. The Congress said Priyanka would continue with her campaign on Wednesday after participating in the Ravidass Jayanti celebrations.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies in Punjab’s Pathankot and UP’s Sitapur later in the day.
In other news, former Union Cabinet minister Ashwani Kumar’s resignation from the Congress has spelt trouble for the party with leaders of the ‘G-23’ flagging the exit of “leader after leader” as a “matter of serious concern”. Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said it is time the party holds a serious and sincere introspection.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidass Jayanti.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to visit the city later in the day for the celebrations.
Not far from where the movie ‘Udta Punjab’ was shot in the villages near Bhikhiwind, the drugs problem of Punjab is once again in focus in the run-up to the state’s Assembly polls.
‘Udta Punjab’ was released in June 2016 just months before the previous Assembly polls and captured the public imagination over drug addiction in the state much to the annoyance of the then SAD-BJP government. Five years later, the Congress is in danger of losing votes due to the same issue with bitter complaints about the free flow of ‘chitta’ (white narcotic powder). Read Man Aman Singh Chinna's report here
Eight reserved constituencies of the total 23 Assembly segments in Doaba may hold the key to the fortunes of both the ruling Congress and the main opposition AAP in the region, which is home to the highest Dalit population in the country — in terms of percentage. The eight constituencies include Adampur, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Phillaur (all in Jalandhar), Sham Chaurasi, Chabbewal (in Hoshiarpur), Banga (Nawanshahr), and Phagwara (in Kapurthala).
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now has a visible presence in the constituencies where traditional parties including the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and even the Bharatiya Janata Party have their committed Dalit vote share. Dalits never vote for a single party in Punjab; they vote as per the party affiliation. Read more
With fate of all candidates having been sealed in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition alliance are both hopeful of securing a majority in the next Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is equally exuding confidence.
Polling was held in Goa on Monday. The ruling BJP is challenged by an alliance of the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP). The AAP, which drew a blank in the 2017 polls, is contesting in the state for the second time.Votes will be counted on March 10. Read more
The oldest regional party of the country that celebrated its 100 years in 2020, the Shiromani Akali Dal — without its long-term partner BJP, its bridge to the urban, Hindu votes — is up against voters clamouring for change from traditional parties. On the face of it, the upbeat Aam Aadmi Party and the ruling Congress seem to have relegated Akalis to the third place but party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal begs to differ. “We are forming the government,” he claims at one rally after the other even though many on the ground refute his claim.
The party, which is banking on the twin planks of panth and Punjabiyat —Sukhbir claims it has fielded a large number of Hindus — also hopes to benefit from the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is contesting on 20 seats. Read more
