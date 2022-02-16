Elections 2022 Live Updates: Modi to rally in Punjab, UP; Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to visit Varanasi for Ravidass Jayanti

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: With just days to go before the Punjab polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Goverdhanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Sources said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also likely to accompany her. The Congress said Priyanka would continue with her campaign on Wednesday after participating in the Ravidass Jayanti celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies in Punjab’s Pathankot and UP’s Sitapur later in the day.

In other news, former Union Cabinet minister Ashwani Kumar’s resignation from the Congress has spelt trouble for the party with leaders of the ‘G-23’ flagging the exit of “leader after leader” as a “matter of serious concern”. Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said it is time the party holds a serious and sincere introspection.