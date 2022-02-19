Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: With Punjab polls round the corner, Centre to probe ‘separatist’ allegations against AAP

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar during a press conference for releasing the Congress Manifesto. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Congress promises monthly Rs 1,100 for women; 1 lakh jobs and eight free gas cylinders every year

On the last day of campaigning for the Punjab elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu released its manifesto with 13 promises such as five lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month for women and girls above 15, eight free gas cylinders in a year, and social security pensions of Rs 3100.

While releasing the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also the party candidate for the top job in Sunday’s election, and Congress state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Sidhu invoked Guru Nanak Dev’s “tera-tera” (yours-yours) philosophy and promised the party would set up liquor and sand corporations and regulatory commissions for public transport and cable networks to ensure that “people’s money goes to people”.

PM hosts Sikh leaders, praised for bid to reach out to community

In what is seen as an attempt by BJP to reach out to the Sikh community, which is considered to be upset with the Centre over the now-repealed farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country on Friday, two days before Punjab goes to the polls, and highlighted work done by his government for the community.

The meeting, including Sikh social and spiritual leaders and held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7-Lok Kalyan Marg, is seen as part of the party’s efforts to win hearts of the community.

After the meeting, the Sikh leaders heaped praises on Modi’s attempts to reach out to the community and support it. Some of them said the Prime Minister is a “Sikh at heart”.

