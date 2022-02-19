scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: With Punjab polls round the corner, Centre to probe ‘separatist’ allegations against AAP

2022 Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates, 19 Feb: CM Charanjit Singh Channi has sought an inquiry into a letter purportedly written by the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) urging Punjabis to support AAP in the elections.

Updated: February 19, 2022 8:46:39 am
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has dismissed allegations of associating with 'terrorists'. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Elections 2022 Live Updates: As the campaign for the Assembly elections in Punjab ended Friday and parties braced for the vote Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre has taken allegations of AAP taking sides with separatists seriously, and that he would personally get this inquired.

Shah said this in response to a letter from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who had sought an inquiry into a letter purportedly written by the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) urging Punjabis to support AAP in the elections. Channi had also mentioned former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’s allegation that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become Punjab CM by taking the support of separatists. The AAP chief has, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations.

As Uttar Pradesh, too, prepares for the third phase of elections, in three constituencies — Hathras-Sadabad, Sikandra Rao and Hathras (SC) — caste dynamics in the context of “security” is palpable in the light of what happened to the 19-year-old Dalit rape victim. Particularly as the accused in the murder-rape are Thakurs, who are seen to enjoy the blessing of the administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, visuals of RLD convenor Jayant Chaudhary being lathicharged on his way to the village to visit the victim’s family continue to generate support for him. Chaudhary at his rallies tells people his fight was for justice.

Live Blog

Assembly Elections 2022: As campaigning end, Punjab prepares for 20 February Assembly polls; Centre to probe 'separatism' allegations against AAP, Amit Shah tells Punjab CM Channi; Follow this space for latest updates

08:28 (IST)19 Feb 2022
I’m world’s sweetest terrorist: Kejriwal on separatism allegation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took on his rivals over allegations that he harboured separatist ideas, saying he must be the “world’s sweetest terrorist” who builds schools and hospitals for people. 

In the last leg of Punjab’s high-octane campaign, which wound to a close on Friday, Kejriwal has been under attack from the Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal, who have questioned him over rebel AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas’s accusations that he supported separatists in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters in Bathinda, Kejriwal said all parties had joined hands to target him. “Modi ji, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Channi saab, Sukhbir Badal, Captain Amarinder, Sidhu… They all are now levelling allegations that for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has been hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and that I’ll be the PM of one of the two parts. This is comedy… Can it happen?” Read more

08:19 (IST)19 Feb 2022
Migrants in Punjab and why do they matter?

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s recent remarks over migrants have triggered a major row close to the elections. With all rivals gunning for him, Raakhi Jagga explains when the migrants started arriving in large numbers in Punjab and why do matter to politicians in the state.

Not all migrants are voters in Punjab. But the ones who are living here for almost two decades have now become voters of this state.

Often Bhojpuri stars or even political leaders from migrant states come to Punjab to sway this vote. This year, BJP leader and singer Manoj Tiwari came to Mohali, Hoshiarpur for campaigning. While in the past actors like Shatrughan Sinha too had visited during poll campaigns. Read the Explainer here

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar during a press conference for releasing the Congress Manifesto. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Congress promises monthly Rs 1,100 for women; 1 lakh jobs and eight free gas cylinders every year

On the last day of campaigning for the Punjab elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu released its manifesto with 13 promises such as five lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month for women and girls above 15, eight free gas cylinders in a year, and social security pensions of Rs 3100.

While releasing the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also the party candidate for the top job in Sunday’s election, and Congress state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Sidhu invoked Guru Nanak Dev’s “tera-tera” (yours-yours) philosophy and promised the party would set up liquor and sand corporations and regulatory commissions for public transport and cable networks to ensure that “people’s money goes to people”.

PM hosts Sikh leaders, praised for bid to reach out to community

In what is seen as an attempt by BJP to reach out to the Sikh community, which is considered to be upset with the Centre over the now-repealed farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country on Friday, two days before Punjab goes to the polls, and highlighted work done by his government for the community.

The meeting, including Sikh social and spiritual leaders and held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7-Lok Kalyan Marg, is seen as part of the party’s efforts to win hearts of the community.

After the meeting, the Sikh leaders heaped praises on Modi’s attempts to reach out to the community and support it. Some of them said the Prime Minister is a “Sikh at heart”.

