Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: With Punjab polls round the corner, Centre to probe ‘separatist’ allegations against AAP

Elections 2022 Live Updates: As the campaign for the Assembly elections in Punjab ended Friday and parties braced for the vote Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre has taken allegations of AAP taking sides with separatists seriously, and that he would personally get this inquired.
Shah said this in response to a letter from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who had sought an inquiry into a letter purportedly written by the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) urging Punjabis to support AAP in the elections. Channi had also mentioned former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’s allegation that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become Punjab CM by taking the support of separatists. The AAP chief has, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations.
As Uttar Pradesh, too, prepares for the third phase of elections, in three constituencies — Hathras-Sadabad, Sikandra Rao and Hathras (SC) — caste dynamics in the context of “security” is palpable in the light of what happened to the 19-year-old Dalit rape victim. Particularly as the accused in the murder-rape are Thakurs, who are seen to enjoy the blessing of the administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, visuals of RLD convenor Jayant Chaudhary being lathicharged on his way to the village to visit the victim’s family continue to generate support for him. Chaudhary at his rallies tells people his fight was for justice.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took on his rivals over allegations that he harboured separatist ideas, saying he must be the “world’s sweetest terrorist” who builds schools and hospitals for people.
In the last leg of Punjab’s high-octane campaign, which wound to a close on Friday, Kejriwal has been under attack from the Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal, who have questioned him over rebel AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas’s accusations that he supported separatists in Punjab.
Speaking to reporters in Bathinda, Kejriwal said all parties had joined hands to target him. “Modi ji, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Channi saab, Sukhbir Badal, Captain Amarinder, Sidhu… They all are now levelling allegations that for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has been hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and that I’ll be the PM of one of the two parts. This is comedy… Can it happen?” Read more
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s recent remarks over migrants have triggered a major row close to the elections. With all rivals gunning for him, Raakhi Jagga explains when the migrants started arriving in large numbers in Punjab and why do matter to politicians in the state.
Not all migrants are voters in Punjab. But the ones who are living here for almost two decades have now become voters of this state.
Often Bhojpuri stars or even political leaders from migrant states come to Punjab to sway this vote. This year, BJP leader and singer Manoj Tiwari came to Mohali, Hoshiarpur for campaigning. While in the past actors like Shatrughan Sinha too had visited during poll campaigns. Read the Explainer here