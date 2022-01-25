Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC to finalise remaining candidates in UP, may drop 80 MLAs

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: The BJP’s Central Election Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tuesday to give the final approval to the list of remaining candidates finalised in a high-level meeting on Monday for the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Sources have said that around 80 sitting MLAs are likely to be dropped and seats changed for almost a dozen overall. On Monday, names were finalised for the last three phases of the seven-phase election, involving 172 seats, with the party having already announced the names of 197 candidates earlier.
The BJP also announced its seat-sharing formula with the two allies in Punjab. While the saffron party, keen on expanding its ground in the state, will contest the majority 65 seats in the election to the 117-member Assembly, the Punjab Lok Congress led by former CM Amarinder Singh will fight from 37 constituencies. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Sikh-centric Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will contest the remaining 15 seats.
In other news, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Monday said the Commission has made arrangements for holding “Covid-safe” elections in the five states going to Assembly polls.
For now, here's a rundown of all that happened on Monday:
Uttar Pradesh
SP on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for Assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal and Nahid Hasan from Kairana. SP and RLD had released a list of 29 candidates earlier.
Congress released a list of 30 ‘star campaigners’ for the first phase of UP polls. The list includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot, among others.
Punjab
The BJP will contest the election on 65 seats, Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats, BJP president JP Nadda said during a press conference.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving and scamming the people of Punjab by “fraudulently” claiming that he had received 21.6 lakh messages and calls in four days while taking the public’s opinion ahead of declaring the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate.
Uttarakhand
Congress released the second list of candidates for the Uttarakhand polls, fielding Harish Rawat from Ramnagar. The party launched a poll campaign, “Char Dham, Char Kam”, making four promises to people of the state if it comes to power in next month’s Assembly polls. The promises included Rs 40,000 per annum to five lakh families in the state and not let the LPG cylinder price cross Rs 500.
Manipur
The National People’s Party announced its first list of 20 candidates for Manipur assembly elections with three sitting MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, contesting from their seats.