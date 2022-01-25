Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC to finalise remaining candidates in UP, may drop 80 MLAs

Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

Akhilesh to contest from Karhal, Nahid Hasan from Kairana

As earlier announced, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district, while his uncle Shivpal Yadav will try to retain his Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. The party has also re-nominated MLA Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli district.

While Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima is the incumbent legislator in Rampur, Abdullah will again contest from the district’s Suar constituency. Abdullah was elected from the constituency in the 2017 polls but was disqualified in February 2020 for being younger than 25 years when elected. Azam Khan is in jail in connection with a number of criminal cases. Abdullah — he, too, was in prison along with his father, and was recently released on bail — has started campaigning in the constituency.

Uttarakhand second list out, Congress fields Harish Rawat in Ramnagar

The Congress on Monday released its second list of 11 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, fielding Harish Rawat, who is heading the party campaign in the state, in Ramnagar constituency.