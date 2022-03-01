scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Manipur sees 78.03% voter turnout in phase 1; Amit Shah says people have confidence in PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah said, "Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment."

By: Express Web Desk | Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 9:07:49 am
Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Manipur concluded on Monday without any major incident. In this phase, voting was held in 1,721 polling stations across 38 Assembly constituencies. The north-eastern state recorded 78.03 per cent voter turnout till 5pm, said poll officials.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Indian Express, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, expressed confidence over his party’s win in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Anger comes out when people do not have confidence in the leadership they have. But people have confidence in Prime Minister Modi. They may express anger, but they trust Modiji’s intention. That confidence will help us win this election in Uttar Pradesh.”

Speaking about the job opportunities, Shah said, “Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment. We have improved the employment situation. It’s natural that people talk about jobs. But you have to understand the difference – there are so many startups, we have improved the e-marketing opportunities.”

Live Blog

Assembly Elections 2022: Voting for phase one concludes in Manipur; SP gears up for polls in bastion Malhani; Follow latest updates here

09:07 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Express Exclusive | Amit Shah interview: ‘People have confidence in PM Modi’

The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. AMIT SHAH speaks to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, Centre-state relations, leaders leaving the party, and voter concerns like jobs.

Speaking about employment, Shah said, "Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment. We have improved the employment situation. It’s natural that people talk about jobs. But you have to understand the difference – there are so many startups, we have improved the e-marketing opportunities.” Read the full interview here

08:58 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Manipur Congress candidate arrested for alleged poll violence

Manipur Congress candidate Dr Lamtinthang Haokip, who is contesting from the Saitu constituency in Kangpokpi district, was arrested along with one of the party workers on Monday for alleged poll violence.

They were booked under the IPC and the Representation of People’s Act for various offences, including “common intention for assault to public servant from discharging duty”.

Voting was stalled in the polling station at around 10 am after violence broke out. The security personnel had to resort to firing several rounds in the air to disperse the mob. An initial report said that around 9.30 am, Congress supporters along with Haokip had allegedly entered the polling booth armed with deadly weapons and destroyed the EVM and other polling equipment. Read more

08:37 (IST)01 Mar 2022
FIRs against Raja Bhaiya, and SP’s Gulshan Yadav, no arrests yet: Police

Separate FIRs were registered against MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav — both in the poll fray from the Kunda Assembly seat, which voted on Sunday. Both FIRs are related to alleged assault of two persons.

Raja Bhaiya was booked for allegedly assaulting a booth agent of the Samajwadi Party, while Yadav and his aides allegedly assaulted a farmer for “not supporting him” in the election. Both FIRs were registered at the Kunda police station in Pratapgarh, but no arrests have been made yet. Read more

08:21 (IST)01 Mar 2022
PM to stay put in Varanasi from March 3

With the Uttar Pradesh elections entering the last leg with polling for sixth and penultimate phase on March 3, Varanasi is set to be the centre of campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going to stay in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for three days — from March 3 to March 5, the last day of canvassing for the seventh phase of elections. On March 3—when polling will be going on in 57 seats of the sixth phase, Modi will be addressing public meetings in Jaunpur and Chadauli districts. Read more

08:08 (IST)01 Mar 2022
In ‘bastion’ Malhani, SP goes all out to secure win

After its chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Karhal seat, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a win in its stronghold Malhani constituency in Jaunpur district where gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh is contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, with the party having scheduled public programmes by SP patron and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav.

Mulayam and Shivpal have only campaigned for Akhilesh while Shivpal too has not campaigned for any other SP candidate before this. Akhilesh has on several occasions taken a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Singh not being arrested, despite videos of him “roaming freely” having emerged multiple times. On January 5, Akhilesh had tweeted a video of Singh playing cricket in public and said, “BJP’s work: Criminals roam free. Baba ji, make a list of the top ten of your closest mafia and then make a team. Like the IPL, you should start an ‘MBL’ meaning ‘Mafia BJP league’. The city police chief has already laid out the pitch for him, and he is the captain. This completes the eleven.” Read more

08:07 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election-related updates!

Committed to providing jobs if back in power, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that his party is committed to providing jobs once it comes to power. He was addressing rallies in Siddharthnagar, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar, which go to polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

“Have you seen Baba CM’s face recently? You can see he is shaken. He says I wake up at 12 (noon). Since then, we also keep a track of his activities. In the evening, you can see smoke coming out of his residence. Some days back, someone told me that he cannot sleep at night,” he said.

After five phases of polling so far, BJP workers have become “cold”, said the SP leader.

Manipur Congress candidate arrested for alleged poll violence

Manipur Congress candidate Dr Lamtinthang Haokip, who is contesting from the Saitu constituency in Kangpokpi district, was arrested along with one of the party workers on Monday for alleged poll violence.

They were booked under the IPC and the Representation of People’s Act for various offences, including “common intention for assault to public servant from discharging duty”. Earlier, a complaint had been lodged by the presiding officer of New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School polling station.

Voting was stalled in the polling station at around 10 am after violence broke out. The security personnel had to resort to firing several rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd