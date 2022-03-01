Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Manipur sees 78.03% voter turnout in phase 1; Amit Shah says people have confidence in PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Manipur concluded on Monday without any major incident. In this phase, voting was held in 1,721 polling stations across 38 Assembly constituencies. The north-eastern state recorded 78.03 per cent voter turnout till 5pm, said poll officials.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Indian Express, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, expressed confidence over his party’s win in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Anger comes out when people do not have confidence in the leadership they have. But people have confidence in Prime Minister Modi. They may express anger, but they trust Modiji’s intention. That confidence will help us win this election in Uttar Pradesh.”

Speaking about the job opportunities, Shah said, “Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment. We have improved the employment situation. It’s natural that people talk about jobs. But you have to understand the difference – there are so many startups, we have improved the e-marketing opportunities.”