Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Manipur sees 78.03% voter turnout in phase 1; Amit Shah says people have confidence in PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Manipur concluded on Monday without any major incident. In this phase, voting was held in 1,721 polling stations across 38 Assembly constituencies. The north-eastern state recorded 78.03 per cent voter turnout till 5pm, said poll officials.
Meanwhile, in an interview with The Indian Express, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, expressed confidence over his party’s win in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Anger comes out when people do not have confidence in the leadership they have. But people have confidence in Prime Minister Modi. They may express anger, but they trust Modiji’s intention. That confidence will help us win this election in Uttar Pradesh.”
Speaking about the job opportunities, Shah said, “Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment. We have improved the employment situation. It’s natural that people talk about jobs. But you have to understand the difference – there are so many startups, we have improved the e-marketing opportunities.”
The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. AMIT SHAH speaks to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, Centre-state relations, leaders leaving the party, and voter concerns like jobs.
Speaking about employment, Shah said, "Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment. We have improved the employment situation. It’s natural that people talk about jobs. But you have to understand the difference – there are so many startups, we have improved the e-marketing opportunities.” Read the full interview here
Manipur Congress candidate Dr Lamtinthang Haokip, who is contesting from the Saitu constituency in Kangpokpi district, was arrested along with one of the party workers on Monday for alleged poll violence.
They were booked under the IPC and the Representation of People’s Act for various offences, including “common intention for assault to public servant from discharging duty”.
Voting was stalled in the polling station at around 10 am after violence broke out. The security personnel had to resort to firing several rounds in the air to disperse the mob. An initial report said that around 9.30 am, Congress supporters along with Haokip had allegedly entered the polling booth armed with deadly weapons and destroyed the EVM and other polling equipment. Read more
Separate FIRs were registered against MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav — both in the poll fray from the Kunda Assembly seat, which voted on Sunday. Both FIRs are related to alleged assault of two persons.
Raja Bhaiya was booked for allegedly assaulting a booth agent of the Samajwadi Party, while Yadav and his aides allegedly assaulted a farmer for “not supporting him” in the election. Both FIRs were registered at the Kunda police station in Pratapgarh, but no arrests have been made yet. Read more
With the Uttar Pradesh elections entering the last leg with polling for sixth and penultimate phase on March 3, Varanasi is set to be the centre of campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going to stay in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for three days — from March 3 to March 5, the last day of canvassing for the seventh phase of elections. On March 3—when polling will be going on in 57 seats of the sixth phase, Modi will be addressing public meetings in Jaunpur and Chadauli districts. Read more
After its chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Karhal seat, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a win in its stronghold Malhani constituency in Jaunpur district where gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh is contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, with the party having scheduled public programmes by SP patron and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav.
Mulayam and Shivpal have only campaigned for Akhilesh while Shivpal too has not campaigned for any other SP candidate before this. Akhilesh has on several occasions taken a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Singh not being arrested, despite videos of him “roaming freely” having emerged multiple times. On January 5, Akhilesh had tweeted a video of Singh playing cricket in public and said, “BJP’s work: Criminals roam free. Baba ji, make a list of the top ten of your closest mafia and then make a team. Like the IPL, you should start an ‘MBL’ meaning ‘Mafia BJP league’. The city police chief has already laid out the pitch for him, and he is the captain. This completes the eleven.” Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election-related updates!