Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: ‘Cycle used by poor’, Akhilesh Yadav on Modi’s terror remarks; Amit Shah says Mayawati remains relevant

2022 Election News Live Updates, Uttar Pradesh Chunav News Today, Punjab Election Today Latest Updates, 22 Feb: Amit Shah said the Jatav vote remained with the BSP and that Muslims too would vote for the BSP in a number of seats.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2022 9:56:27 am
Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Uttar Pradesh (PTI/File)

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking the bicycle, the SP election symbol, to terror activities, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said Monday that the BJP doesn’t seem to know that the bicycle is used by the poor, labourers and youth of the country. “People are angry with the BJP and want to give it a 440-volt shock. This is why those facing the ire of people are making cheap statements. Now, they have come to the bicycle. Isn’t this the cycle of the poor? Don’t our labourers have cycles? Don’t our youth have cycles? The BJP people don’t know this,” Akhilesh said at an election rally in Amethi.

Meanwhile, in an interview to News18 channel, BJP leader Amit Shah said, Mayawati has not lost her relevance and the BSP will get votes in Uttar Pradesh. The Union Home Minister said the Jatav vote remained with the BSP and that Muslims too would vote for the BSP in a number of seats. Asked whether this would help the BJP, Shah said: “I do not know if this would be an advantage for the BJP or a loss. It depends on the seat… it’s seat specific. But it’s not true that Mayawati’s relevance is over.”

In Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, lashed out at the BJP and the RSS saying they come to the state “with a sense of superiority to tell the people what to do”. Addressing an election rally in Imphal, the Congress leader said that he, by contrast, came “with humility” because he understood he had a lot to learn “starting from the diverse culture, history, the way you treat your woman”. “This is the difference between us. I want to help preserve your language, culture and the harmony that is prevailing in Manipur,” he said.

Live Blog

09:56 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood, says BJP MLA

Hindus who will not vote for me have “Muslim blood in their veins”, BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh — contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election — purportedly said in a video circulating on social media.

The Domariyaganj MLA, also in charge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, will be up for re-election from his constituency in the penultimate phase on March 3. Singh told The Indian Express that he made the remark five days ago, but added that it was said “in another context, as an example” and that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”. Read more

09:45 (IST)22 Feb 2022
In family bastion Raebareli, voters have a simple question: What can Congress get them?

Two days to go for polls, voters in Raebareli say they will always “respect” the Gandhi family and appreciate Priyanka’s “hard work”. But with “all due apologies”, they add, their vote will be for someone “ who can form the government”.

The Congress’s problems in Raebareli are symbolic of its struggle for revival across UP. What can it offer them, voters ask, who believe they have missed the development bus for standing by the Congress. A comparison they make is of the long delay in making the AIIMS in Raebareli sanctioned under the UPA government, to the one coming up in Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur. Read more

09:40 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Thrust into limelight, Unnao victim’s mother: Support me, even if you don’t vote

Aapka support chahiye, bhaiyya. Vote ho na no, support hona chahiye (I need your support. Even if you don’t vote for me, do support me),” says Asha Singh, the Congress candidate from Unnao Sadar as she campaigns in the kachehri area that houses offices of lawyers practising in the Unnao District Court.

For Singh, 55, the mother of the Unnao rape survivor who has been thrust into a sudden spotlight as the Congress candidate, the last few weeks on the campaign trail have been peppered with advice on what to say and how to seek votes. Read more

09:35 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Tiny hill town captures Manipur’s unusual poll scene

Nestled in the Sadar Hills and home to the Kuki tribe, Saikul in Kangpokpi district, is a nondescript place. However, ever since the Assembly elections were announced, the town, situated 30 km from state capital Imphal, has emerged as the scene of the quintessential ‘Manipur election’.

Polls in Manipur are rarely shaped by political parties. Instead, what influences them is allegiances to clans and tribes, civil society organisations and, as many believe, even the ‘underground’, a euphemism for the state’s several militant groups. Then there’s the perennial hill-valley divide and, of course, the abundance of defecting candidates. Tiny Saikul captures it all. Read more

09:11 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Goa TMC chief claims I-PAC abandoned party candidates after Assembly polls

Goa Trinamool Congress chief Kiran Kandolkar has claimed that their political consultant I-PAC abandoned the party candidates after the state Assembly polls held last week.

Kandolkar also said he was not quitting as TMC's Goa unit chief, but was upset with I-PAC head Prashant Kishor and his team.

There have been speculations since some time about a rift between the TMC and I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), which had helped the Mamata Banerjee-led party during the West Bengal Assembly polls. The TMC contested the Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). (PTI)

09:08 (IST)22 Feb 2022
PM Modi to address public meeting in Manipur's Heingang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Manipur's Heingang at 11 am, ahead of the two-phase polls in the state on February 27 and March 3.

09:02 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings

A day ahead of the fourth phase of voting in the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Bahraich at 3.35 pm.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold three public meetings and roadshows in Prayagraj, while BJP chief JP Nadda will address public meetings in Deoria and Ballia.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Ayodhya, Gonda, Bahraich and Barabanki.

Poll panel revises Punjab voter turnout to 71.95%

A day after Punjab voted in a crucial Assembly election, the Election Commission revised the polling percentage to 71.95%, still short but closer to the 77.2% turnout recorded last time.

The revised percentage is higher than the around 66% turnout recorded till 5pm on Sunday, according to preliminary data released by the EC.

The Malwa region of the state took the lead in high voter turnout as compared to Majha and Doaba, as per the updated EC data. At 55.40%, Amritsar West recorded the lowest polling. The highest polling took place at Gidderbaha constituency at 84.93%. Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is pitted against Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon of SAD and Pritpal Sharma of AAP from this constituency. In 2017 pollls, Gidderbaha witnessed 89.02% voting.

