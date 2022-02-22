Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: ‘Cycle used by poor’, Akhilesh Yadav on Modi’s terror remarks; Amit Shah says Mayawati remains relevant

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking the bicycle, the SP election symbol, to terror activities, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said Monday that the BJP doesn’t seem to know that the bicycle is used by the poor, labourers and youth of the country. “People are angry with the BJP and want to give it a 440-volt shock. This is why those facing the ire of people are making cheap statements. Now, they have come to the bicycle. Isn’t this the cycle of the poor? Don’t our labourers have cycles? Don’t our youth have cycles? The BJP people don’t know this,” Akhilesh said at an election rally in Amethi.

Meanwhile, in an interview to News18 channel, BJP leader Amit Shah said, Mayawati has not lost her relevance and the BSP will get votes in Uttar Pradesh. The Union Home Minister said the Jatav vote remained with the BSP and that Muslims too would vote for the BSP in a number of seats. Asked whether this would help the BJP, Shah said: “I do not know if this would be an advantage for the BJP or a loss. It depends on the seat… it’s seat specific. But it’s not true that Mayawati’s relevance is over.”

In Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, lashed out at the BJP and the RSS saying they come to the state “with a sense of superiority to tell the people what to do”. Addressing an election rally in Imphal, the Congress leader said that he, by contrast, came “with humility” because he understood he had a lot to learn “starting from the diverse culture, history, the way you treat your woman”. “This is the difference between us. I want to help preserve your language, culture and the harmony that is prevailing in Manipur,” he said.