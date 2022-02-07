Elections 2022 Live Updates: No other option, say party insiders on Congress’ CM pick; first phase will deal BJP a blow, says Akhilesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked up the BJP government’s record in development and welfare initiatives | PTI

Keep fake Samajwadis out of power: PM Modi at virtual rally

With just four days to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and its allies, urging people to keep “fake socialists” away from power.

Modi talked up the BJP government’s record in development and welfare initiatives and accused the previous administrations of creating fear among the people, making false promises to farmers and delaying payments to growers of sugarcane.

Modi was virtually addressing voters from the 21 Assembly seats of Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr districts. These seats go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Burnt in Goa, Manipur, Congress gets loyalty pledges from candidates

Goa to Manipur, historical fort to signed affidavit, God to Rahul Gandhi. A beleaguered Congress is leaving nothing to chance to keep hold of its leaders in two states where power had been stolen right from under its nose last time as loyalties changed overnight.

On Friday, Gandhi was present in person in Panaji as 37 candidates of the Congress and three of its ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) swore by the Constitution, to a) not defect if elected till end of their term, b) be honest, and c) not resign or contest election from other parties. This affidavit was handed over to Gandhi, to be delivered to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

