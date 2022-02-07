Elections 2022 Live Updates: No other option, say party insiders on Congress’ CM pick; first phase will deal BJP a blow, says Akhilesh

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi the party’s CM face for the upcoming Punjab polls, the announcement did not come as surprise to anyone in the party or the state.
“Who changes the horse in the middle of a battle? If you do so, you draw the plan for your own defeat. Party had no other way out but to play Channi’s Dalit and gareeb ghar card. Announcing Sidhu’s name would have been a political suicide.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP on Sunday, asserting the coming elections will be a rude shock to the government. “I feel the kind of atmosphere and the wind that is blowing. In the first phase (itself), the government’s ears and eyes will be left wide open… the government which had kept its ears and eyes shut so far,” he said.