Monday, February 07, 2022
Elections 2022 Live Updates: No other option, say party insiders on Congress’ CM pick; first phase will deal BJP a blow, says Akhilesh

2022 Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates, Yogi Adityanath Seat News, 7 Feb: "The major reason for it was that Sidhu lost supporters within the party because there was hardly anyone left against whom he did not speak, "said a senior Congress leader.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Lucknow, New Delhi |
February 7, 2022 8:50:17 am
Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar (left to right), after Gandhi announced Channi as the CM face of Congress for Punjab polls, during a virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi the party’s CM face for the upcoming Punjab polls, the announcement did not come as surprise to anyone in the party or the state.

“Who changes the horse in the middle of a battle? If you do so, you draw the plan for your own defeat. Party had no other way out but to play Channi’s Dalit and gareeb ghar card. Announcing Sidhu’s name would have been a political suicide.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP on Sunday, asserting the coming elections will be a rude shock to the government. “I feel the kind of atmosphere and the wind that is blowing. In the first phase (itself), the government’s ears and eyes will be left wide open… the government which had kept its ears and eyes shut so far,” he said.

Live Blog

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi to be Punjab Congress CM face; Keep fake Samajwadis out of power, says PM Modi at virtual rally; Follow this space for live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked up the BJP government’s record in development and welfare initiatives | PTI

Keep fake Samajwadis out of power: PM Modi at virtual rally

With just four days to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and its allies, urging people to keep “fake socialists” away from power.

Modi talked up the BJP government’s record in development and welfare initiatives and accused the previous administrations of creating fear among the people, making false promises to farmers and delaying payments to growers of sugarcane.

Modi was virtually addressing voters from the 21 Assembly seats of Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr districts. These seats go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Burnt in Goa, Manipur, Congress gets loyalty pledges from candidates

Goa to Manipur, historical fort to signed affidavit, God to Rahul Gandhi. A beleaguered Congress is leaving nothing to chance to keep hold of its leaders in two states where power had been stolen right from under its nose last time as loyalties changed overnight.

On Friday, Gandhi was present in person in Panaji as 37 candidates of the Congress and three of its ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) swore by the Constitution, to a) not defect if elected till end of their term, b) be honest, and c) not resign or contest election from other parties. This affidavit was handed over to Gandhi, to be delivered to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

