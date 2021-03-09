Elections 2021 Live Updates: Trinamool Congress to release manifesto for Bengal polls today

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is set to release its manifesto on Tuesday with main focus areas being employment and “pro-people” projects. Banerjee is scheduled to visit Nandigram and file her nomination on Wednesday, while Suvendu Adhikari is set to do the same on March 12.
The TMC faced a fresh bout of defections on Monday with five of its MLAs who did not get tickets crossing over to the BJP. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee welcomed the leaders to the saffron camp.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK on Monday capped off its seat sharing agreements by allocating six seats to CPI(M). After the deal, signed between DMK president MK Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, the party has allotted 54 seats to its allies including 25 to Congress. Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK is yet to make a conclusive deal with DMDK.
Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam at the end of this month and beginning of April. Results will be declared in May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in West Bengal on March 18 and 20, ahead of his visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the neighbouring country’s freedom. The two-day trip to Dhaka will be PM Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months.
Sources in the party said Modi would address a rally in Purulia on March 18 and another in Contai in Purba Medinipur district two days later. Nine Assembly seats in Purulia district and two seats in the Contai area will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27.
Purulia is important to the BJP as the party’s turnaround in Bengal began there in the 2018 state panchayat polls. A number of BJP workers in the district, such as Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar, were allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. Sources said the prime minister was likely to bring it up in his address.
A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah threw questions at him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made a scathing counterattack, calling Shah the “embodiment of communalism”, who is “ready to do anything to nurture communalism”.
Referring to Shah’s allegation that a witness in the gold smuggling scandal had died under mysterious circumstances, Vijayan, kicking off the election campaigning in his constituency Dharmadam, in Kannur, said the state government is ready to investigate if it gets the details. “But I want to tell you, I was not lodged in jail for abduction. Who has faced (cases under) grave crimes of murder, abduction etc…. You have faced such cases. They were not false cases, as the ones you are trying to (foist on the state) now. Don’t try to create smokescreen about the death of a witness.’’(Read Shaju Philip's report here)