Elections 2021 Live Updates: Trinamool Congress to release manifesto for Bengal polls today

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is set to release its manifesto on Tuesday with main focus areas being employment and “pro-people” projects. Banerjee is scheduled to visit Nandigram and file her nomination on Wednesday, while Suvendu Adhikari is set to do the same on March 12.

The TMC faced a fresh bout of defections on Monday with five of its MLAs who did not get tickets crossing over to the BJP. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee welcomed the leaders to the saffron camp.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK on Monday capped off its seat sharing agreements by allocating six seats to CPI(M). After the deal, signed between DMK president MK Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, the party has allotted 54 seats to its allies including 25 to Congress. Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK is yet to make a conclusive deal with DMDK.

On ground in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called Amit Shah the “embodiment of communalism”, who is “ready to do anything to nurture communalism”. This comes a day after Shah visited the state and threw questions to him on the gold smuggling case.

Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam at the end of this month and beginning of April. Results will be declared in May.