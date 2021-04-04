Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Assam, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing three election meetings in Assam today. Amit Shah will be in Sarbhog at 12 PM, Bhabanipur at 1:30 PM and Jalukbari at 3:15 PM. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will continue the party’s campaign in Kerala. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be visiting Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Pargana today ahead of the third phase of the assembly election in the state.
In Kerala, as the LDF hopes to buck the trend of voters alternating between the CPM-led front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayan is its only headliner and, amazingly for someone known to deliver the most tepid of speeches, its principal crowd puller. Ahead of the polls, we profile Pinarayi Vijayan, the face of the ruling party, who has rewritten the rules of the game.
In other news, the Election Commission on Saturday reduced its 48-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma after he offered an “unconditional regret.” Reacting to this, the Congress slammed the EC, calling it a dark day of parliamentary democracy. Later Sarma led a huge rally in Guwahati.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid Saturday said his party is committed to correct BJP's governance of division, distortion and deceit if voted to power in Assam. Addressing a press conference here, the former union minister alleged that the saffron party has throughout its poll campaign attempted to destroy tenets of democracy and Assamese identity.
"The BJP believes in division, distortion and deceit. Five years of its rule in Assam has put a stamp on this," he said. Asserting that the Congress treats everyone equally and fairly, he said, "BJP's politics is centred around hatred. Last five years have seen unprecedented downfall in Assam's economic prowess, peace in the state and severe damage to Assamese identity." (PTI)
On a sweltering afternoon on March 30, at a public ground in Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, a car halts near a waiting crowd. As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alights from the vehicle, the crowd surges ahead, mobile phones go up as if in salute, slogans pierce the air and CPI(M) central committee member P Karunakaran announces: “Kerala’s captain is here — the captain who led Kerala in crisis.’’
Unlike neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which has monikers for its leaders (Kaliagnar, Thalaivar and Captain) — Kerala hasn’t had that tradition, with a rare exception probably being the late Congress leader K Karunakaran, who was called ‘Leader’ in party circles. But as Kerala votes on April 6, the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) entire campaign has revolved around this branding of Vijayan as ‘captain’, as the man in charge.
