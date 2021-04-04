scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Assam, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Live Updates: The Election Commission reduced its 48-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma after he offered an "unconditional regret." Reacting to this, the Congress slammed the EC, calling it a dark day of parliamentary democracy.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Guwahati, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: April 4, 2021 9:52:39 am
election 2021, state assembly election 2021, election 2021 live, west bengal election 2021, assam election 2021, west bengal election 2021 dates, mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee election 2021Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing three election meetings in Assam today. Amit Shah will be in Sarbhog at 12 PM, Bhabanipur at 1:30 PM and Jalukbari at 3:15 PM. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will continue the party’s campaign in Kerala. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be visiting Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Pargana today ahead of the third phase of the assembly election in the state.

In Kerala, as the LDF hopes to buck the trend of voters alternating between the CPM-led front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayan is its only headliner and, amazingly for someone known to deliver the most tepid of speeches, its principal crowd puller. Ahead of the polls, we profile Pinarayi Vijayan, the face of the ruling party, who has rewritten the rules of the game.

In other news, the Election Commission on Saturday reduced its 48-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma after he offered an “unconditional regret.” Reacting to this, the Congress slammed the EC, calling it a dark day of parliamentary democracy. Later Sarma led a huge rally in Guwahati. 

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala, Amit Shah in Assam, Mamata Banerjee in Bengal today. EC relaxes ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma. Follow the latest news and developments below

09:52 (IST)04 Apr 2021
Cong committed to correct BJP's governance of division, distortion, deceit in Assam: Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid Saturday said his party is committed to correct BJP's governance of division, distortion and deceit if voted to power in Assam. Addressing a press conference here, the former union minister alleged that the saffron party has throughout its poll campaign attempted to destroy tenets of democracy and Assamese identity.

"The BJP believes in division, distortion and deceit. Five years of its rule in Assam has put a stamp on this," he said. Asserting that the Congress treats everyone equally and fairly, he said, "BJP's politics is centred around hatred. Last five years have seen unprecedented downfall in Assam's economic prowess, peace in the state and severe damage to Assamese identity." (PTI)

09:46 (IST)04 Apr 2021
Pinarayi Vijayan: Captain comrade who led Kerala in crisis

On a sweltering afternoon on March 30, at a public ground in Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, a car halts near a waiting crowd. As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alights from the vehicle, the crowd surges ahead, mobile phones go up as if in salute, slogans pierce the air and CPI(M) central committee member P Karunakaran announces: “Kerala’s captain is here — the captain who led Kerala in crisis.’’

Unlike neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which has monikers for its leaders (Kaliagnar, Thalaivar and Captain) — Kerala hasn’t had that tradition, with a rare exception probably being the late Congress leader K Karunakaran, who was called ‘Leader’ in party circles. But as Kerala votes on April 6, the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) entire campaign has revolved around this branding of Vijayan as ‘captain’, as the man in charge.

As the LDF hopes to buck the trend of voters alternating between the CPM-led front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayan is its only headliner and, amazingly for someone known to deliver the most tepid of speeches, its principal crowd puller.(Read more here)

Be it the run-up to a state assembly election or Lok Sabha polls, central agencies have a knack of knocking on the doors of Opposition leaders in the states they control.

In poll playbook: Central agencies come knocking on Opposition’s doors

The Income Tax department’s raids Friday on DMK leader Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai in Tamil Nadu and the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of properties Saturday of TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Satabdi Roy in West Bengal fit a pattern.

Be it the run-up to a state assembly election or Lok Sabha polls, central agencies — from the ED to CBI to I-T — have a knack of knocking on the doors of Opposition leaders in the states they control. The agencies deny Opposition allegations that their actions are prompted by politics, but over the years a pattern has emerged.

Amid Covid-19 surge, over 20 poll observers’ tests return positive

More than 20 poll observers in West Bengal have tested positive for Covid-19 since the end of the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 1, Election Commission (EC) officials said on Saturday. The statement came even as the state reported over a thousand new Covid cases for the third straight day.

Sources in the Commission said some of the 20 tested positive before they joined duty while most were part of the poll process and are now in isolation. The observers will soon be replaced, they added.

