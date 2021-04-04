Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Assam, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing three election meetings in Assam today. Amit Shah will be in Sarbhog at 12 PM, Bhabanipur at 1:30 PM and Jalukbari at 3:15 PM. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will continue the party’s campaign in Kerala. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be visiting Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Pargana today ahead of the third phase of the assembly election in the state.

In Kerala, as the LDF hopes to buck the trend of voters alternating between the CPM-led front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayan is its only headliner and, amazingly for someone known to deliver the most tepid of speeches, its principal crowd puller. Ahead of the polls, we profile Pinarayi Vijayan, the face of the ruling party, who has rewritten the rules of the game.

In other news, the Election Commission on Saturday reduced its 48-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma after he offered an “unconditional regret.” Reacting to this, the Congress slammed the EC, calling it a dark day of parliamentary democracy. Later Sarma led a huge rally in Guwahati.