Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid case surge, EC wants strict action for flouting Covid protocols

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid an unprecedented uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Election Commission on Saturday said the enforcement of Covid safety protocols have been “less than adequate” during the election campaign in Bengal. The EC has directed the State Disaster Management Authority to monitor covid protocols and take strict action if rules are flouted.

On Saturday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the special observers of the Election Commission of having ordered police officers to detain TMC workers during poll hours. Banerjee said that she will not be silenced and will approach the apex court against EC’s poll panel.

In another incident of election violence, at least 7 people were injured in a TMC-BJP clash in Topsia area of the Entally assembly constituency in Bengal.

And in Bengal’s Asansol, The City of Brotherhood, tension over religious conflict has been weaved into a political fabric ahead of the upcoming polls. With voting due for two more phases, all of Asansol is akin to a poster and flag competition, with BJP and Trinamool markers are fighting for space. Read our ground report here.

In other news, BJP’s star campaigner Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday was booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines after he conducted a rally of over 500 people in Malda district on Friday.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 6 ended on Thursday, the state will vote again for its phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.