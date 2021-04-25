scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid case surge, EC wants strict action for flouting Covid protocols

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Election results for all states and UT’s– Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal– will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
April 25, 2021 10:06:05 am
West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid an unprecedented uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Election Commission on Saturday said the enforcement of Covid safety protocols have been “less than adequate” during the election campaign in Bengal. The EC has directed the State Disaster Management Authority to monitor covid protocols and take strict action if rules are flouted.

On Saturday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the special observers of the Election Commission of having ordered police officers to detain TMC workers during poll hours. Banerjee said that she will not be silenced and will approach the apex court against EC’s poll panel.

In another incident of election violence, at least 7 people were injured in a TMC-BJP clash in Topsia area of the Entally assembly constituency in Bengal.

And in Bengal’s Asansol, The City of Brotherhood, tension over religious conflict has been weaved into a political fabric ahead of the upcoming polls. With voting due for two more phases, all of Asansol is akin to a poster and flag competition, with BJP and Trinamool markers are fighting for space. Read our ground report here.

In other news, BJP’s star campaigner Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday was booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines after he conducted a rally of over 500 people in Malda district on Friday.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 6 ended on Thursday, the state will vote again for its phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

EC directs SDMA to monitor covid-19 protocol violations during campaigning; Mithun Chakraborty booked for violating coronavirus norms; Bengal to vote again on April 26. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Vaccine politics: BJP vows free shots, TMC flags Bihar promise

Following in the footsteps of the TMC, the BJP on Friday promised to provide Covid-19 vaccines free to people in West Bengal if it was voted to power.

“As soon as the BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everyone,” tweeted the BJP on a day when the campaigning for the seventh phase of elections ended.

Modi ends campaign with virtual meeting: People want change

A day after cancelling his four rallies for the Assembly polls in view of rising Covid cases in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed BJP supporters, and wrapped up his poll campaign by stressing that people from every walk of life were yearning for change in the state.

“People in West Bengal are yearning for a change. This is not just for a change in the government. Be it villages or cities, people are yearning for a better life, better education, better employment and better option. They want a government where every department works honestly and carries out its duty. It should be free of discrimination and full of harmony,” he said, promising “asol poriborton” if the BJP came to power. Unlike his previous rallies, Modi avoided personal attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

