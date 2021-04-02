scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: In second phase, over 80% voter turnout in Bengal, more than 73% in Assam

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 LIVE updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2021 10:14:04 am
election 2021, state assembly election 2021, election 2021 live, west bengal election 2021, assam election 2021, west bengal election 2021 dates, mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee election 2021Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: As Bengal recorded over 80 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of voting, tensions ran high with incidents of violence and allegations of voter frauds, especially in Nandigram. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was stuck in a polling booth for over 2 hours as BJP and TMC supporters nearly came to blows. Banerjee also criticised the Election Commission for inaction and alleged that the BJP had terrorised voters.

Voting was peaceful in Assam where over 73 per cent polling was recorded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the TMC chief, saying he has heard “rumours of her contesting from another seat”. He also said that Banerjee’s letter to 14 Opposition leaders on forming an alternative to the BJP just a day ahead of the second phase of voting “stemmed from her anxiety over impending defeat in the Assembly elections”.

In Kerala, where campaigning has entered its final phase, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act took the centrestage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP over the controversial law.

Polls are being held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. Results of all the states will be declared on May 2.

Live Blog
10:14 (IST)02 Apr 2021
O Panneerselvam: Tamil Nadu’s almost Chief Minister

If V K Sasikala’s family has lost out the most in Tamil Nadu politics after J Jayalalithaa’s death, spare a thought for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Picked twice by Jayalalithaa to serve as stop-gap CM while she had to step down over charges, the 70-year-old who might have expected the chair following her death as reward for this abiding loyalty now finds it irretrievably out of reach.

And it may get worse. A deputy to Chief Minister E Palaniswami now for four years, Panneerselvam is facing a tough battle in Bodinayakanur constituency near Theni.

Up against him is Thanga Tamilselvan, who joined the DMK after having sided with the Sasikala-T T V Dhinakaran camp in the AIADMK tussle following Jayalalithaa’s death. (Read Arun Janardhanan's report here)

Stalin’s son targets PM; Swaraj, Jaitley daughters protest

A poll campaign speech made by DMK chief M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a controversy on Thursday.

During his road show at Dharapuram on Wednesday, a day after Modi’s campaign there for BJP state president L Murugan, Udhayanidhi said: “Modi had come here yesterday and accused that I had taken a shortcut route… Who is saying that? Being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, we know that how Modi sidelined many… I have the list”.

He then went on to name party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha (who recently joined Trinamool Congress); Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. He claimed Swaraj and Jaitley “died of troubles” for which he blamed the Prime Minister.

Nandigram boils over: Mamata Banerjee cries foul, BJP rival says she’s losing, EC seeks report

Tensions ran high and charges flew thick and fast in Nandigram, the constituency of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on polling day Thursday as more than 80 per cent of 76 lakh votes in 30 constituencies were cast by 5 pm in the second phase of Assembly elections in the state.

Banerjee was held up for more than two hours in a polling booth in Nandigram where supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP nearly came to blows. Her security guards formed a cordon as she waited in a wheelchair. She could move out only after a large contingent of central forces and police personnel reached the site.

 

