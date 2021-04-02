Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: In second phase, over 80% voter turnout in Bengal, more than 73% in Assam

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE updates: As Bengal recorded over 80 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of voting, tensions ran high with incidents of violence and allegations of voter frauds, especially in Nandigram. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was stuck in a polling booth for over 2 hours as BJP and TMC supporters nearly came to blows. Banerjee also criticised the Election Commission for inaction and alleged that the BJP had terrorised voters.

Voting was peaceful in Assam where over 73 per cent polling was recorded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the TMC chief, saying he has heard “rumours of her contesting from another seat”. He also said that Banerjee’s letter to 14 Opposition leaders on forming an alternative to the BJP just a day ahead of the second phase of voting “stemmed from her anxiety over impending defeat in the Assembly elections”.

In Kerala, where campaigning has entered its final phase, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act took the centrestage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP over the controversial law.

Polls are being held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. Results of all the states will be declared on May 2.