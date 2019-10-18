Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold rallies in Haryana, Maharashtra

The campaigning for assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will end on Saturday. Both the states will vote on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: As campaigning for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra has entered its last phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in Haryana’s Hisar district. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address the public in Sohna and Prithla today.

JJP secretary general K C Bangar and other party leaders release the manifesto for the Assembly election at the party office in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday released its poll manifesto for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, promising to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for the local youth which constitutes a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state. The party also promised to give Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth in their manifesto.

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Pune district in poll-bound Maharashtra on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it’s not been even five months since his government returned to power at the Centre and they have already sketched the roadmap for the next five years. “Haven’t you felt the effect of the New India in the last 100 days? Do you see its power? Do you see its decision-making abilities and clarity in ideas? It’s not been even five months but we already have sketched the roadmap for the next five years,” he said.

He further said, the nationalism of the people is hurt when the Opposition questions and poorly advertises a technologically strong fighter plane like Rafale.

“Whenever the Congress-NCP leaders question the bravery of our jawans, the people, and land of Satara is hurt. When they poorly advertise against the technologically modern Rafale deal, nationalism is hurt.” The Opposition always opposes every decision taken by the government in the national interest, the PM added.