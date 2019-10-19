Assembly elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to conclude campaign with rallies in Haryana’s Sirsa, Rewari

Assembly elections 2019 LIVE Updates: On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in the state. He will speak at a public gathering in Sirsa’s Ellenabad at 11 am and then proceed to Rewari at 2 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too will be on the campaign trail in Maharashtra which, along with Haryana, will also to go to polls on October 21. Shah will deliver his first campaign speech of the day in front of Hotel Kunal in Navapur and then reach to address the public at ITI Maidan in Akola. He will conclude his campaign in the state with a rally in Bhaiwadi, Karjat.

PM Modi has concluded his Maharashtra campaign on Friday where he targeted Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying, “Those who ruined banking system are in jail now”. He also accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai. “We can’t forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then government didn’t do justice with the victims’ families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known,” he said.