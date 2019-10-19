Assembly elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to conclude campaign with rallies in Haryana’s Sirsa, Rewari

Assembly elections 2019 LIVE Updates: On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in the state. He will speak at a public gathering in Sirsa’s Ellenabad at 11 am and then proceed to Rewari at 2 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah too will be on the campaign trail in Maharashtra which, along with Haryana, will also to go to polls on October 21. Shah will deliver his first campaign speech of the day in front of Hotel Kunal in Navapur and then reach to address the public at ITI Maidan in Akola. He will conclude his campaign in the state with a rally in Bhaiwadi, Karjat.
PM Modi has concluded his Maharashtra campaign on Friday where he targeted Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying, “Those who ruined banking system are in jail now”. He also accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai. “We can’t forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then government didn’t do justice with the victims’ families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known,” he said.
Kashmir has become a part of India forever… have started to neutralise terrorism: Amit Shah in Maharashtra
While speaking at a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kashmir has become a permanent part of India after the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August. “Today, Kashmir has become a part of India forever and is now on the path to development. We have started to neutralise terrorism,” he said.
Invoking local tribal freedom fighter Baburao Shedmake, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar, Shah claimed that the Congress and NCP both need to take lessons in history. “The biggest achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to make the country safe. The Congress was not ready to remove Article 370, as it did not want to let go of its vote bank. But after the people made Modi the PM with 300 seats, he used those 300 seats to remove Article 370,” he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be on campaign trail in Maharashtra
'Those who ruined banking system are in jail now': Modi concluded Maharashtra campaign
PM Modi concluded his campaign in Maharashtra on Friday. Addressing his last rally for the state's Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying, “Those who ruined banking system are in jail now”. He also accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai. We can’t forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then government didn’t do justice with the victims’ families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known.” He added that instead of nabbing those responsible for the terror attacks, those in power then indulged in Mirchi business.
Today is the last day of campaigning for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.