Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Haryana, Rahul in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the BJP’s election campaign in Haryana Tuesday, days ahead of the Assembly elections which will determine if the ruling party will return to power. Included in Modi’s itinerary today are public rallies in Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri.

Meanwhile, BJP working president JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto in Maharashtra today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be in the state to address two public rallies in Yavatmal and Wardha districts.

Calling PM Modi a “loudspeaker” of big businesses, the former Congress president on Monday said unemployment will rise and the economy will deteriorate further over the next six months given Modi’s economic policies. He was speaking at a rally in Haryana. In another rally in the poll-bound state, Modi said parties opposing the government’s move in Jammu and Kashmir should explain the benefits of Article 370 to “mothers and widows of martyrs in Haryana”

Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.