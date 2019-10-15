Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Haryana, Rahul in Maharashtra

Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Haryana, Rahul in Maharashtrahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/assembly-elections-2019-live-updates-haryana-maharashtra-bjp-congress-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-6069567/
Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the BJP’s election campaign in Haryana Tuesday, days ahead of the Assembly elections which will determine if the ruling party will return to power. Included in Modi’s itinerary today are public rallies in Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri.
Meanwhile, BJP working president JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto in Maharashtra today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be in the state to address two public rallies in Yavatmal and Wardha districts.
Calling PM Modi a “loudspeaker” of big businesses, the former Congress president on Monday said unemployment will rise and the economy will deteriorate further over the next six months given Modi’s economic policies. He was speaking at a rally in Haryana. In another rally in the poll-bound state, Modi said parties opposing the government’s move in Jammu and Kashmir should explain the benefits of Article 370 to “mothers and widows of martyrs in Haryana”
Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “loudspeaker” of big businesses, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said unemployment will rise and the economy will deteriorate further over the next six months given Modi’s economic policies. He also accused the BJP and the RSS of dividing the country and its people on the basis of caste, religion, and region — “like the British” did — and said the Congress, in contrast, unites people.
Modi, the Congress leader maintained, is the “loudspeaker of Ambani and Adani, as he only talks about them all day.”
In another rally in Haryana, PM Modi said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have ventured on to a “new path” of “development” and “trust” in the aftermath of the revocation of special status.
“Today, India is making decisions that could not have been imagined by anyone earlier… the decision of Article 370. It was the sentiment in Haryana and across the country that Jammu and Kashmir should be brought out of violence and taken towards harmony. Today, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have started walking on a new path of development and trust," he said.