Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings in Haryana

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: A day after the BJP released its manifesto for Haryana elections, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Tohana, Ellenabad and Narnaund today.
Interest-free loans for farmers and Scheduled Castes, free education for girls from poor families and skill training for 25 lakh youths were among the key promises mentioned in BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly polls.
In Maharashtra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in Goregaon followed by a public meeting in Mira Bhayandar and Charkop. Meanwhile, BJP President J.P Nadda will also be in Maharashtra and address rallies in Sahada and Sinkheda.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to kick-start party’s first poll campaign from Haryana’s Nuh district today. As the Congress looks to resurrect itself in Haryana, the party promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government and private jobs in its poll manifesto. Among its key promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the party has promised to give free rides to all women passengers on Haryana roadways buses and an allowance of Rs 3,500 per month for pregnant women till the birth of each child.
Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 21.
Congress manifesto for Haryana polls: 33% quota for women in jobs, farm loan waivers
In its bid to woo young voters in the state, the Congress has assured one job per family as per the qualifications. Also, an allowance of Rs 7,000 will be given to graduates and Rs 10,000 for a post-graduate until they secure a job. The party has promised free health care services for poor and needy people. In its manifesto, the Congress has also promised the formation of Special Task Force to fight drug abuse in Haryana and drug rehabilitation centres will be opened in each village.
Haryana: BJP manifesto focuses on farmers, women, SCs
In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to give collateral-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to Scheduled Castes, interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers and free skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths, as well as loans to youths for pursuing higher studies. For women, BJP has promised to launch a “pink bus service”, sanitary napkin vending machines in villages and cities, self-defence training for school girls, fast-track courts to hear cases pertaining to crimes against women, and launching a “Sushma Stree” award for women working for the empowerment of women.
Haryana: BJP’s task cut out in seats dominated by Muslims, hit by 2016 Jat quota stir
Despite a thumping mandate that led BJP to a historic victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Assembly constituency-wise voting patterns in each parliamentary constituency reveal that three Muslim dominated constituencies in southern Haryana and at least six Jat dominated constituencies, which had remained an epicentre of Jat reservation stir violence that resulted in death of 40 persons in February 2016, had rather outrightly rejected the BJP. Read more
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. BJP president Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead BJP's and Congress' poll campaign in Haryana today. Follow this space for the latest news from the election battleground.