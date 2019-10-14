Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings in Haryana

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: A day after the BJP released its manifesto for Haryana elections, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Tohana, Ellenabad and Narnaund today.

Interest-free loans for farmers and Scheduled Castes, free education for girls from poor families and skill training for 25 lakh youths were among the key promises mentioned in BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly polls.

In Maharashtra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in Goregaon followed by a public meeting in Mira Bhayandar and Charkop. Meanwhile, BJP President J.P Nadda will also be in Maharashtra and address rallies in Sahada and Sinkheda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to kick-start party’s first poll campaign from Haryana’s Nuh district today. As the Congress looks to resurrect itself in Haryana, the party promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government and private jobs in its poll manifesto. Among its key promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the party has promised to give free rides to all women passengers on Haryana roadways buses and an allowance of Rs 3,500 per month for pregnant women till the birth of each child.

Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 21.