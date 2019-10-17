Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra’s Beed, Pune and Satara today
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Live News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah after wrapping up his poll rallies in Haryana yesterday will be attending the inauguration of a two-day seminar in Varanasi's Kashi University.
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been campaigning in Maharashtra, is slated to visit Parli in Beed district, Satara and Pune to address public gatherings Thursday. During a rally address in Akola Wendnesday, Modi told Opposition leaders “doob maro” (drown and die) for seeking a link between the abrogation of Article 370 and the state assembly polls. “How can they (Opposition) say that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra? They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don’t they have any shame? Doob maro,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah after wrapping up his poll rallies in Haryana will be attending the inauguration of a two-day seminar in Varanasi’s Kashi University. Whereas, BJP President J P Nadda will be addressing public rallies and conducting a roadshow in Maharashtra’s Hingoli and Ulhasnagar, respectively.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be interacting with the members of the business community and media fraternity today at the MCA lounge of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai’s Churchgate.
Live Blog
With Maharashtra and Haryana going to polls on October 21, leaders are engaged in successive campaigns. Follow this space for the latest updates:
The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the state electoral office over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "pickpocket" barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Sanjay Upadhyay submitted a complaint to state electoral officer Baldev Singh, alleging that Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, a BJP release said.
"Modi is the loudspeaker of Adani and Ambani. Just like a pickpocket, who diverts attention before stealing, his (Modi's) only job is to divert your attention so that he can pass your money to a select few industrialists," Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI at an election rally in Yavatmal on Tuesday. The BJP's complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi' comments were unsubstantiated.
Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at PM Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying it reveals a "colossal failure" in government policy and blows the lid off the PM's "hollow sabka vikas" claim.