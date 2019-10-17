Assembly elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra’s Beed, Pune and Satara today

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been campaigning in Maharashtra, is slated to visit Parli in Beed district, Satara and Pune to address public gatherings Thursday. During a rally address in Akola Wendnesday, Modi told Opposition leaders “doob maro” (drown and die) for seeking a link between the abrogation of Article 370 and the state assembly polls. “How can they (Opposition) say that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra? They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don’t they have any shame? Doob maro,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah after wrapping up his poll rallies in Haryana will be attending the inauguration of a two-day seminar in Varanasi’s Kashi University. Whereas, BJP President J P Nadda will be addressing public rallies and conducting a roadshow in Maharashtra’s Hingoli and Ulhasnagar, respectively.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be interacting with the members of the business community and media fraternity today at the MCA lounge of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai’s Churchgate.