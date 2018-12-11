BJP is losing its influence, says Rajinikanth

The five-state assembly election results have been a body blow to the ruling BJP government. The resurgent Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is inching towards majority in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and is having a neck-to-neck battle in Madhya Pradesh according to the latest election reports.

Advertising

In Tamil Nadu, a state where BJP hasn’t had much success in the past, the assembly election results have been largely welcomed by major political parties. Actor Rajinikanth, who announced his entry into politics in December 2017, is expected to launch his political party anytime sooner. Commenting on BJP’s defeat in the five-state elections, the actor said the defeat shows the ruling party is losing its influence.

Speaking to the reporters at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said: “The results of the five-state assembly election clearly show that BJP is losing its influence.” The 67-year-old actor had earlier addressed Prime Minister Modi as the strongest leader. When the reporter asked Rajinikanth’s opinion about Modi’s loss despite campaigning in the five states, he said “This (the loss) is definitely a setback. There is no doubt about that.”

Rajinikanth, who is often believed to have an affiliation towards the saffron party hinted that Modi is more powerful than the opposition. “If 10 people (the union of opposition parties formed ahead of Lok Sabha elections) gang up against a single person, (Modi) who is stronger?” Rajinikanth told to the reporters this November after a confusion erupted over his statement about BJP.

Another superstar of the Tamil film Industry, Kamal Haasan, who floated his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiyyam’ this February, has been a stern adversary of both the state and the Modi-led NDA government. On BJP’s defeat in the state assembly election, Kamal Haasan in a tweet said, “First sign of a new start, this is people’s verdict.”