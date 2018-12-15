Election Results 2018 Highlights: CM race continues in Chhattisgarh, decision to be taken tomorrowhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/assembly-elections-2018-results-live-updates-rajasthan-madhya-pradesh-chhattisgarh-telangana-rahul-gandhi-kcr-5489427/
Election Results 2018 Highlights: CM race continues in Chhattisgarh, decision to be taken tomorrow
Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018: Ashok Gehlot was appointed as the Rajasthan Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister on Friday.
After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan got new chief ministers, all eyes are now set on Chhattisgarh where the announcement will take place on Saturday. According to a release by the state unit, the four CM contenders — T S Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant — along with the party’s central observer Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Raipur tomorrow to hold a meeting with the other MLAs following which the official announcement will be made. The four aspirants had met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the national capital earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, after several hours of deliberations and meetings, Ashok Gehlot was named as Rajasthan Chief Minister and state unit chief Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister. Gehlot had served as CM on two occasions, from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. The announcement was made by the state’s party observer K C Venugopal. He will take oath as CM on December 17 along with Kamal Nath, who was named as MP CM yesterday.
With the announcement made in Rajasthan, the Congress party will now take a call on who will be the CM in Chhattisgarh. Follow Highlights
Gehlot, Pilot meet Governor Kalyan Singh at Raj Bhavan
Outgoing Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said he will not move to the Centre but remain in state politics. “Mai yahi tha aur yahi rahunga (I was here and will stay here),” Singh said at a press conference in Raipur. “Now I will keep on coming to the BJP office in my new role. I will be meeting the press more often. Earlier as a CM, there were certain limitations for me but now I will come to party office and keep on meeting my workers,” he added. Read full story here.
Raipur: Congress office decked up ahead of announcement
Congress office in Raipur decorated ahead of the announcement on Chhattisgarh CM tomorrow. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
Chhattisgarh Congress leaders to meet at 10 am tomorrow
Sources say meeting of all Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh at 10 am in delhi tomorrow @IndianExpress
Rahul to attend Gehlot, Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 17
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM & Dy CM respectively in Jaipur at 10 am. He will also attend the oath ceremony of Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM at 1:30 pm on the same day https://t.co/qYUQAefrSE
After landing in Jaipur, newly-elected Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told reporters, “We would like to thank the public and our workers. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 17 following which the new Cabinet will be inducted.”
Rajasthan CM designate Ashok Gehlot: We would like to thank the public and our workers. Oath ceremony of Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister will take place on December 17 & then the cabinet will be inducted pic.twitter.com/hnnxP2U7WY
In a statement released late on Friday, Chhattisgarh Congress said the four CM contenders -- T S Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- along with state party observer Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Raipur on Saturday. A meeting of the MLAs will be held following which an official announcment will be made.
Chhattisgarh Congress puts out a press statement. Says Kharge,Punia, Baghel, Singhdeo, Mahant and Sahu to arrive in Raipur on 15th. A meeting of MLAs will be called and an official announcement made there @IndianExpress
Gehlot supporters outside Jaipur airport on Friday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
T S Singhdeo front-runner in CM race for Chhattisgarh
With the Congress leadership yet to take a call on who will be the chief minister in Chhattisgarh, party chief Rahul Gandhi met the four contenders today -- T S Singhdeo, Bhupesh Baghel, Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. On Thursday, Rahul had deferred the decision as he wanted to hold discussions with prominent party leaders of the state. He had also held a meeting with the party's central observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge.
Ex-Chhattisgarh CM at BJP office in Raipur
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh at the BJP office in Raipur. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
Will work for good governance: Gehlot
"I and my friend Sachin Pilot, and all the party leaders who will join our Cabinet, will work for good governance as per the wishes of our party chief Rahul Gandhi. I would like to thank the people of the state and the voters for supporting us," Gehlot tweeted.
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, K C Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot at the press meet in the national capital. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)
Sachin Pilot: Congress’s Young Turk in Rajasthan is Ashok Gehlot’s deputy
From creating history by becoming the youngest parliamentarian at the age of 26 to leading the state Congress unit, the 41-year-old charismatic leader has earned his electoral stripes after shepherding a reinvigorated Congress to the crucial victory in the Rajasthan assembly elections ahead of next year’s general elections. In the 200-member assembly, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 99 seats while its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat. Besides, BSP also pledged its support to the grand old party. Although the win against the BJP was not as emphatic as the Congress would have hoped for, Pilot played an instrumental role in steering the party from the humiliating defeat in 2013 to the highs of victory in Rajasthan. He was entrusted with the responsibility of steading the sinking ship when the Congress faced its worst rout, winning just 21 seats against the BJP’s 163 in 2013. Read more here.
Launching an attack on the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “The people of Rajasthan have suffered for five years. Vasundhara ji never met anyone for five years. This angered the people, precisely why she was not allowed another term.”
Ashok Gehlot: Congress’s warhorse gets the reins in Rajasthan yet again
Born to a Mali Gehlot family in Jodhpur on May 3, 1951, Ashok Gehlot completed his graduation in Science and Law and later obtained a Masters in Economics. Prior to entering politics, in 1971 during the liberation war of Bangladesh, Gehlot had served in the refugee camps at several places, including Bangaon and 24 Parganas districts, in West Bengal. He was also active in the camps organised by the Tarun Shanti Sena at Sevagram, Indore, Aurangabad, and Wardha. Read more here.
Successful in bringing anti-BJP forces together: Pilot
Under the leadership of CP @RahulGandhi we have brought all the anti-BJP forces together. We aim to fulfill the hopes of the people of Rajasthan: @SachinPilot
I thank everyone for this decision for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Rajasthan. CP @RahulGandhi raised issues on employment, farmers and we will together deliver promises made by him: @ashokgehlot51
Together we will form government in Rajasthan: Pilot
"I would like to thank Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other legislators for taking this decision to make Ashok Gehlot Ji the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Together, we will form the government," Sachin Pilot told the media.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister designate Sachin Pilot: Mera aur Ashok ji ka jadoo puri tarah chal gaya hai. Hum ab sarkar bana rahe hain pic.twitter.com/i8EYvrtfUN
Venugopal makes the announcement on Rajasthan CM, Deputy CM
"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has decided to appoint Ashok Gehlot Ji as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan," Venugopal said.
KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has decided to appoint Ashok Gehlot Ji as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/TAJ7levt8F
Our best wishes to Shri @SachinPilot, the new Deputy CM of Rajasthan. A young & dedicated leader, he is sure to bring development, peace & happiness to the people of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/0UlcCDESFl
.@ashokgehlot51 a stalwart of the Congress party has been elected CM of Rajasthan. We wish him the best as he takes on this new appointment with vigour, sincerity & a commitment to our democratic values. pic.twitter.com/eMvwuZYMM9
Congress addresses media in Rajasthan: Gehlot as CM, Pilot as Deputy CM
While addressing the media, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "Ashok Gehlot will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Experience and leadership will come together in the state."
Sachin Pilot arrives at AICC headquarters in Delhi
Congress leader Sachin Pilot reaches All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Abhishek Manu Singhvi also present pic.twitter.com/FfbQL0vnPx
Law taking own course: Punjab CM on protests against Kamal Nath
Amid protests against Kamal Nath’s appointment as Madhya Pradesh CM, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said the law was taking its due course as far as Nath’s alleged involvement in the 1984 riots is concerned. Singh also pointed out that Nath had served as a central minister for more than 10 years after the allegations had first surfaced and that a mere reference about the MP CM in the Nanavati Commission report cannot be construed as his involvement in the case.
Pilot likely to be Rajasthan Deputy CM, will continue as state Congress chief: Sources
Sources: Sachin Pilot to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He will also continue to be the Rajasthan Congress Chief. https://t.co/pouOSawiIq
Will abide by Congress high command's decision: Baghel
On the CM's post, Chhattisgarh Congress chief and another contender Bhupesh Baghel told ANI, “We have given the authority to the high command to decide the name (of the CM); whatever they decide, we'll go by it.”
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress President: We have given the authority to the High Command to decide the name (of the CM), whatever they decide, we'll go by it. pic.twitter.com/JaM9MFZu2H
T S Singhdeo, one of the contenders for the CM's post in Chhattisgarh, told ANI, "I want that Congress deliver the priorities it had set for Chhattisgarh as soon as possible. Rahul Gandhi ji had assured that loans will be waived off within 10 days of government formation."
TS Singh Deo, Congress: I want that Congress deliver the priorities it has set for Chhattisgarh as soon as possible. Rahul Gandhi ji had assured that loans will be waived off within 10 days of the formation of the govt. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/arhiQdyHIZ
In Bhopal, soon after he was named CM-designate, Kamal Nath thanked Scindia and said he was happy because he had worked with his father, the late Madhavrao Scindia. “For me, this post is a milestone… We shall work together to fulfil promises made in our manifesto. I had no demands. I have worked all my life without hankering for any post. I have worked with Sanjay Gandhi, Indiraji, Rajivji and now Rahul Gandhi,” he said. Earlier, before Nath and Scindia flew to Bhopal, Gandhi put out a photograph with the two leaders and a caption quoting Leo Tolstoy: “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”
But it was Rajasthan that was giving the Congress a headache. Gandhi was joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra as Gehlot and Pilot met him individually in the morning.
The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Rajasthan with 99 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won a seat, pushing it past the halfway mark. In Madhya Pradesh, where the party won 114 seats, Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav offered their support to help the party reach the magic number, 116, to form the government.
Rahul to attend Gehlot, Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 17
After landing in Jaipur, newly-elected Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told reporters, “We would like to thank the public and our workers. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 17 following which the new Cabinet will be inducted.”
Preparation underway for the oath-taking ceremony in Chhattisgarh. The Congress high command is yet to take a call on who will be the CM. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
Supporters stand to greet newly-elected Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as his car leaves from Jaipur airport on Friday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
Farmers' loans to be waived off as promised by Congress: Rahul Gandhi
"The loans of the farmers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be waived off soon as promised by Congress," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.
Congress supporters gather outside Jaipur airport on Friday evening. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
Gehlot supporters outside Jaipur airport on Friday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
"I and my friend Sachin Pilot, and all the party leaders who will join our Cabinet, will work for good governance as per the wishes of our party chief Rahul Gandhi. I would like to thank the people of the state and the voters for supporting us," Gehlot tweeted.
“I am thankful to our party chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for providing me with another opportunity to serve the people of Rajasthan,” Gehlot tweeted.
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, K C Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot at the press meet in the national capital. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)
Sachin Pilot: Congress’s Young Turk in Rajasthan is Ashok Gehlot’s deputy
From creating history by becoming the youngest parliamentarian at the age of 26 to leading the state Congress unit, the 41-year-old charismatic leader has earned his electoral stripes after shepherding a reinvigorated Congress to the crucial victory in the Rajasthan assembly elections ahead of next year’s general elections. In the 200-member assembly, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 99 seats while its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat. Besides, BSP also pledged its support to the grand old party. Although the win against the BJP was not as emphatic as the Congress would have hoped for, Pilot played an instrumental role in steering the party from the humiliating defeat in 2013 to the highs of victory in Rajasthan. He was entrusted with the responsibility of steading the sinking ship when the Congress faced its worst rout, winning just 21 seats against the BJP’s 163 in 2013. Read more here.
Launching an attack on the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “The people of Rajasthan have suffered for five years. Vasundhara ji never met anyone for five years. This angered the people, precisely why she was not allowed another term.”
According to ANI, a Congress delegation will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in Jaipur at 7 pm today.
Born to a Mali Gehlot family in Jodhpur on May 3, 1951, Ashok Gehlot completed his graduation in Science and Law and later obtained a Masters in Economics. Prior to entering politics, in 1971 during the liberation war of Bangladesh, Gehlot had served in the refugee camps at several places, including Bangaon and 24 Parganas districts, in West Bengal. He was also active in the camps organised by the Tarun Shanti Sena at Sevagram, Indore, Aurangabad, and Wardha. Read more here.
Ashok Gehlot thanks people of Rajasthan
"I would like to thank Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other legislators for taking this decision to make Ashok Gehlot Ji the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Together, we will form the government," Sachin Pilot told the media.
"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has decided to appoint Ashok Gehlot Ji as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan," Venugopal said.
While addressing the media, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "Ashok Gehlot will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Experience and leadership will come together in the state."
Law taking own course: Punjab CM on protests against Kamal Nath
Amid protests against Kamal Nath’s appointment as Madhya Pradesh CM, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said the law was taking its due course as far as Nath’s alleged involvement in the 1984 riots is concerned. Singh also pointed out that Nath had served as a central minister for more than 10 years after the allegations had first surfaced and that a mere reference about the MP CM in the Nanavati Commission report cannot be construed as his involvement in the case.
Security outside Jaipur airport ahead of Gehlot’s arrival. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
On the CM's post, Chhattisgarh Congress chief and another contender Bhupesh Baghel told ANI, “We have given the authority to the high command to decide the name (of the CM); whatever they decide, we'll go by it.”
T S Singhdeo, one of the contenders for the CM's post in Chhattisgarh, told ANI, "I want that Congress deliver the priorities it had set for Chhattisgarh as soon as possible. Rahul Gandhi ji had assured that loans will be waived off within 10 days of government formation."