Election Results 2018 Highlights: CM race continues in Chhattisgarh, decision to be taken tomorrow

After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan got new chief ministers, all eyes are now set on Chhattisgarh where the announcement will take place on Saturday. According to a release by the state unit, the four CM contenders — T S Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant — along with the party’s central observer Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Raipur tomorrow to hold a meeting with the other MLAs following which the official announcement will be made. The four aspirants had met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the national capital earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, after several hours of deliberations and meetings, Ashok Gehlot was named as Rajasthan Chief Minister and state unit chief Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister. Gehlot had served as CM on two occasions, from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. The announcement was made by the state’s party observer K C Venugopal. He will take oath as CM on December 17 along with Kamal Nath, who was named as MP CM yesterday.