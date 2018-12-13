Assembly Elections 2018 Results highlights: Rahul Gandhi to decide on CM name in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

Rumbling in BJP: Just as they take credit, top should share blame too

Even as BJP lost three states, party leaders scrambled to distance PM Modi, Shah from the failure. From office-bearers to MPs and MLAs, they insisted that these elections were fought on local issues and that the outcome cannot be seen as a referendum on the NDA government. Both Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the blame for the debacle in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Beneath the surface, however, the rumbling was clear. Speaking to The Indian Express, at least two senior BJP leaders admitted that the Modi-Shah combine should “at least share the blame”. “Just as they take the entire credit for the wins, they should share the blame, too. If the BJP leadership thinks the PM’s popularity is intact, it is making a huge mistake. That was clear from the crowd that his rallies drew in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan,” said one leader, who is a national office-bearer.

While the party’s official line has been that the defeats have strengthened the BJP for the next battle, this setback in the Hindi heartland, in states that gave it a significant number of seats in 2014, is “not a good sign”, the other leader said. “While we have been shouting Congress-mukt Bharat, the Congress has become more relevant with these elections, making 2019 a tough battle,” he said.

Central leaders attributed the defeats to "local anti-incumbency factors", but sources close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan argued that their "performance and popularity" helped the BJP put up a close fight. The other key reason for the slide, they said, was that the party failed to match the Congress narrative, especially on the farm crisis.