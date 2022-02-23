scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for 4th phase of UP polls begins; Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli among seats in focus

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates, UP polling today: The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: February 23, 2022 7:11:11 am
UP pollsVoters cast their votes in the first phase of assembly elections at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The polling will continue till 6 pm.

The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Among the seats in focus are Lakhimpur and Rae Bareli. Lakhimpur grabbed national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3. Rae Bareli, considered a Congress bastion, will also go to the polls in this phase, with Congress turncoat Aditi Singh contesting for the BJP.

Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine UP districts today; Lakhimpur and Rae Bareli among seats in focus; Fates of 624 candidates to be decided in this phase; Follow this space for latest updates

07:11 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Voting begins!

Voting across 59 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am.

06:57 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Assembly Elections live blog!

59 Assembly constituencies spread across nine UP districts will be polling today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

UP polls Supporters gather at an election rally in UP (file photo)

Of the 59 seats going to polls in the fourth phase, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017. Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat and is being challenged by SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.

The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government.

Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase.

