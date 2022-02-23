Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for 4th phase of UP polls begins; Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli among seats in focus

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The polling will continue till 6 pm.
The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.
Among the seats in focus are Lakhimpur and Rae Bareli. Lakhimpur grabbed national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3. Rae Bareli, considered a Congress bastion, will also go to the polls in this phase, with Congress turncoat Aditi Singh contesting for the BJP.
