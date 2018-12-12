Rebel BJP leaders call out party’s ‘arrogance’, Shiv Sena says people want BJP-mukt regime

Following BJP’s drubbing in three of its bastions — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — by the Congress, rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha and former NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha had a field day in assailing the saffron party over its “arrogance” even as its crotchety ally Shiv Sena said the election results indicated people’s desire to have a “BJP-mukt” regime.

The harshest criticism came from BJP’s Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, who, in a series of tweets, took a direct dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went on to criticise his alleged reference to Sonia Gandhi as a widow at a campaign rally in Rajasthan. Sinha, who has been vocal with his criticism of BJP and its policies for long now, also went on to praise Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, describing him as “dashing, dynamic and of course charming”.

“Sir ji! Now please tell us who’s ‘Pappu’ and who’s turned out to be the real ‘Feku’! Our own dashing, dynamic & of course charming Rahul Gandhi once again and once for all has shown his charisma. Sirji ‘Taali Captain ko to Gaali bhi captain ko’! Don’t you think Rahul Gandhi and his mother, whom you allegedly & tastelessly called by a name which is unconstitutional, immoral & illegal – a most derogatory term – Vidhwa (widow), have proved a big point? This utterance has been condemned by everyone and certainly not appreciated by anyone,” Sinha said.

In another tweet, he also attributed the BJP’s loss in these states to its leaders’ “arrogance, poor performance and over-ambition”. “Those who have lost, thanks to their arrogance, poor performance or over-ambition – also deserves heartfelt condolences. Hope wish and pray that wisdom & good sense prevails upon them soon….sooner the better. Long live democracy,” the yesteryear Bollywood star said.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who resigned from the Cabinet and snapped ties with the NDA on Monday, also took on the saffron party, saying “jumlebaazi was bound to get exposed one day”.

“In a democracy, it is always the public interest that wins. Jumlebaazi was bound to get exposed one day. Heartiest congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for the victory,” Kushwaha tweeted, tagging the Congress and its Rajasthan veteran Ashok Gehlot, among others.

Yashwant Sinha, who quit the BJP earlier this year, said the election results had destroyed the “untenable theory of the Modi magic” and asserted that the outcome should be a springboard for opposition parties to unite for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The election results in five states destroyed the untenable theory of the Modi magic and will propel the opposition parties to bond better for the next Lok Sabha polls,” Sinha said. The former Union minister also said a second term for the Modi government would prove to be “disastrous” for the people as “no sign of democracy” will be left anywhere in the country.

Perhaps the best assessment of BJP’s defeat in the Hindi heartland came from its ally Shiv Sena, which said the results had busted the myth that no party except the BJP can hold ground.

“The results clearly show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP president) Amit Shah’s dream of making the country Congress-mukt has gone to the dust in BJP’s own regime. People of these states have indicated at a ‘BJP-mukt’ regime,” the Sena said. The BJP first “drove away” allies and later lost important states, it said, adding that elections cannot be won merely on the back of big talks.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said PM Modi’s tactic of raising emotional issues were rejected by the voters in the elections. “Rahul Gandhi prevents me from uttering ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and creates ‘obstacles in building Ram temple’… PM Modi made such childish statements, which recoiled on him,” the Sena said.