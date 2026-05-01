Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: CAPF deployed in Bengal as TMC, BJP clash over EVM tampering allegations

May 1, 2026 01:58 PM IST

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: 'Old habit to become aggressive when they sense defeat', claims BJP MP Ravi Kishan on TMC's charges

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan called Trinamool Congress' (TMC) allegations of EVM tampering as "their old habit to become aggressive," when they sense defeat.

"The TMC has realised that it is heading towards a very decisive defeat. And whenever they sense defeat, it is their old habit to become aggressive. All the goons and mafia syndicates there have become active," Kishan told news agency PTI.

"However, a strict approach has been taken, and the armed forces and CRPF personnel have been deployed extensively. They have been operating very effectively, and none of those elements who used to create trouble have been able to do so this time. Only two days are left, and nothing is hidden from anyone," he told the reporters.

He also claimed that the entire Bengali community had voted for the BJP. "I was personally present during the elections, and based on what I witnessed, I can say that Bengali Hindus have fully awakened. They want change, they want transformation. They want to protect themselves, their identity, dignity, and existence. The entire Bengali community has come out and voted openly for the BJP, and the results will be in front of you in just two days." (PTI)