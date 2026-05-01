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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: CAPF deployed in Bengal as TMC, BJP clash over EVM tampering allegations

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: For the BJP, the election is a real test of whether anti-incumbency, corruption charges and citizenship politics can breach the ruling party’s strongest wall. For the TMC, a win means a record fourth straight term.

security forces in kolkataAssembly Election Results 2026 Live: Security forces deployed at the gate of a strong room, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Rupesh Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Kolkata, shared on Friday that the situation that escalated on Thursday night following the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash over allegations of EVM tampering, was “under control.” He said, “Additional deployment has been done. Additional deployment of CAPF, state forces has been done. Additional guard rails have been placed. I-cards have been issued to watch the CCTV footages of strong rooms,” PTI quoted. The clash comes ahead of the May 4 counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

For the BJP, the elections in Bengal is a real test of whether anti-incumbency, corruption charges and citizenship politics can breach the ruling party’s strongest wall. For the TMC, a win means a record fourth straight term. According to exit polls for West Bengal elections, Chanakya was the closest, but still fell short of the actual result by a considerable margin with its estimation of 169 to 191 seats for the TMC and 97 to 119 seats for the BJP.

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Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, most exit polls indicated that the DMK alliance will comfortably retain power, but one major poll has projected that Vijay’s TVK will emerge the single largest party in a triangular contest that also includes the AIADMK+.

Live Updates
May 1, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: 'Old habit to become aggressive when they sense defeat', claims BJP MP Ravi Kishan on TMC's charges

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan called Trinamool Congress' (TMC) allegations of EVM tampering as "their old habit to become aggressive," when they sense defeat.

"The TMC has realised that it is heading towards a very decisive defeat. And whenever they sense defeat, it is their old habit to become aggressive. All the goons and mafia syndicates there have become active," Kishan told news agency PTI.

"However, a strict approach has been taken, and the armed forces and CRPF personnel have been deployed extensively. They have been operating very effectively, and none of those elements who used to create trouble have been able to do so this time. Only two days are left, and nothing is hidden from anyone," he told the reporters.

He also claimed that the entire Bengali community had voted for the BJP. "I was personally present during the elections, and based on what I witnessed, I can say that Bengali Hindus have fully awakened. They want change, they want transformation. They want to protect themselves, their identity, dignity, and existence. The entire Bengali community has come out and voted openly for the BJP, and the results will be in front of you in just two days." (PTI)

May 1, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: 'BJP to form govt in all 5 states where polls were held', claims Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje asserted on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form governments in all the five states where polls were held in April this year.

“I am sure that the BJP will form government in all five states where assembly polls were held”, Karandlaje told news agency PTI.

"This is because this is the need of the hour, as anti-national activities are underway in these states. They have formed governments against the country and against Hindutva. That's why, hooliganism needs to end there, even in West Bengal. I am sure people must have voted for us, and we will form the government in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu," she said. (PTI)

May 1, 2026 01:44 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: 'BJP has history of tampering with EVMs, Mamata Banerjee doing the right thing', says AAP's Anurag Dhanda

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda Friday spoke to reporters about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's EVM tampering allegations.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dhanda said, "I believe that the way the Bharatiya Janata Party has conducted elections by using agencies, the Election Commission, the entire police force, and by deploying allegedly biased officers, such fears are natural. The BJP has a history of tampering with elections, votes, and even EVMs."

"Therefore, this concern is understandable. If someone is worried about protecting their mandate, the mandate given by the people, and is taking steps to safeguard it, we consider that completely justified. We ourselves guarded the EVMs in the strong rooms in Delhi in a similar manner, and Mamata Banerjee is doing the right thing. There can be no trust whatsoever in the BJP or the Election Commission. One has to protect their mandate on their own," Dhanda told the reporters.

(PTI)

May 1, 2026 01:40 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: CAPF deployed in Bengal as TMC, BJP clash over EVM tampering allegations

Rupesh Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Kolkata, shared on Friday that the situation that escalated on Thursday night following the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash over allegations of EVM tampering, was “under control.”

He said, “Additional deployment has been done. Additional deployment of CAPF, state forces has been done. Additional guard rails have been placed. I-cards have been issued to watch the CCTV footages of strong rooms,” PTI quoted.

The clash comes ahead of the May 4 counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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May 1, 2026 01:36 PM IST
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