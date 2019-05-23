Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will regional parties retain power?
State Assembly Elections were simultaneously held in four states- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
At 8 am, counting votes for 534 Assembly seats across four states–Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim–which voted with the Lok Sabha elections will begin. Also awaited are the bypoll results for 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu which will seal the fate of the ruling AIADMK government led by E Palaniswami. Meanwhile, in Goa, the results of the Panaji bypoll, which were necessitated after the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, as well as Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda, may determine the stability of the BJP-led alliance in the state.
In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha the focus will be on regional parties as national parties like the BJP and the Congress have been unable to win significantly as yet. While in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is hoping to retain power, Pawan Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front is likely to return again, as it dominates the political space in the Sikkim. Naveen Patnaik is also poised to be the chief minister of Odisha once again, if exit polls are anything to go by. Meanwhile, outcome in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh appears undecided considering its political history. It remains to be seen if Pema Khandu, who defected from the Congress in 2016, will continue in power in the BJP government.
Assembly bypolls: In Tamil Nadu’s 234-member Assembly, a simple majority of 118 is required to remain in power. The AIADMK currently has 113 seats and needs to win at least five bypolls. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister and nine-time MP Kamal Nath contested the Chhindwara bypolls for the first time. Other states that have bypolls include Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat and Puducherry.
Counting will begin at 8 AM for Assembly elections held in four states-Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Bypolls held in Tamil Nadu will determine if the DMK has an upper hand over the AIADMK after 18 of its MLAs left the party. Follow LIVE updates here
Meanwhile, in UP: Will the SP-BSP alliance stump BJP?
Will Uttar Pradesh, widely considered as the kingmaker of Indian politics, be a bellwether state or will it spring surprises in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? All eyes are now on India’s most populous state that sends the maximum number — 80 out of 543 — MPs to Lok Sabha.
Assembly election results: Congress in Odisha concedes defeat before counting of votes
Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik Wednesday conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, and may even lose the opposition status.
Patnaik's statement indicated that its straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha, a state where Congress had its government for several times in the past and where it is principal opposition to the Naveen Patnaik headed party for previous 19 years.
"We (Congress) will not be able to form the government in the state on our own. However, our performance will be better than in 2014," Patnaik told reporters during an interaction while reacting to exit polls predictions.
"We may also lose the opposition status," he said. The Congress had in 2014 bagged only 16 out of the total 147 seats in Odisha Assembly and had failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls. Different exit polls this time predicted one Lok Sabha seat and 15 assembly seats for the party.
In the state assembly election also, the polls indicated the BJP emerging as the main challenger to the Naveen Patnaik's party.
(PTI)
Assembly elections results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM
Counting of votes of Assembly elections held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections in four states-Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh-will begin at 8 AM today.
The results will determine if country's longest chief minister Pawan Chamling will maintain its grip on power in Sikkim, and if the BJP has countered resentment among the people in Arunachal Pradesh. In Andhra, a neck-and-neck fight between the TDP and the YSRCP has been predicted and in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is likely to return to power despite BJP making inroads in the state.
Contesting alone since 2004, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is hoping to return to power in Andhra Pradesh, where he was faced with growing anti-incumbency and the resurgence of YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expecting a fifth term in office. Despite his popularity, this election was Patnaik’s toughest with many of his colleagues, including his once close-aide Jay Panda, quitting the party and joining the BJP.
Elections in Arunachal Pradesh, meanwhile, were marred with protests and violence over the Permanent Residence Certificate which may mark a dent on the BJP government in the state led by Pema Khandu. Elections were contested between the BJP, Congress, NPP, PPA and Janata Dal (Secular). The state has 60 assembly constituencies of which 48 seats are being held the BJP.
The bypolls for Panaji and Mapusa in Goa and Agra North in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Manohar Parrikar, Francis D'Souza and Jagan Prasad Garg, respectively. Mandrem, Shiroda in Goa also have bypolls as MLAs resigned to switch parties. The bypoll results in Goa could determine the stability of the BJP-led alliance in Goa.
In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is contesting his first assembly bypoll from the Chhindwara assembly seat. While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, his son Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, The Chhindwara assembly seat was vacated by Nath's close confidant Deepak Saxena.
The bypoll in West Bengal's Bhatpara was necessitated after Arjun Singh, who switched to BJP from TMC, resigned as Bhatpara’s MLA to contest the Lok Sabha polls. His son Pawan Kumar Singh is fighting the bypoll on a BJP ticket.
A bypoll is held for any vacant seat in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assemblies and State Legislative Councils. Death or resignation of the sitting member are the most common reasons for vacancy. A bypoll is also necessitated if a candidate is elected from more than one seat as well.
