Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will regional parties retain power?

At 8 am, counting votes for 534 Assembly seats across four states–Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim–which voted with the Lok Sabha elections will begin. Also awaited are the bypoll results for 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu which will seal the fate of the ruling AIADMK government led by E Palaniswami. Meanwhile, in Goa, the results of the Panaji bypoll, which were necessitated after the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, as well as Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda, may determine the stability of the BJP-led alliance in the state.

India gears up for Lok Sabha poll results: Follow LIVE updates

In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha the focus will be on regional parties as national parties like the BJP and the Congress have been unable to win significantly as yet. While in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is hoping to retain power, Pawan Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front is likely to return again, as it dominates the political space in the Sikkim. Naveen Patnaik is also poised to be the chief minister of Odisha once again, if exit polls are anything to go by. Meanwhile, outcome in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh appears undecided considering its political history. It remains to be seen if Pema Khandu, who defected from the Congress in 2016, will continue in power in the BJP government.

Assembly bypolls: In Tamil Nadu’s 234-member Assembly, a simple majority of 118 is required to remain in power. The AIADMK currently has 113 seats and needs to win at least five bypolls. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister and nine-time MP Kamal Nath contested the Chhindwara bypolls for the first time. Other states that have bypolls include Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat and Puducherry.