The candidates in the running for CM’s post in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

With the Congress likely to form government in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, discussions are now underway on who will be the next chief minister in these states. Given that the party has not declared a chief ministerial candidate before the polls, party leaders are silent on who will get the top job, leaving it to the party high command.

Advertising

Here’s a look at who could be the next chief minister in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan:

Ashok Gehlot: Having served as chief minister of Rajasthan from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. Gehlot’s return to state politics makes him a contender for the chief minister’s post. Gehlot won in Sardarpura constituency in the current elections. However, Gehlot has the top job as the Congress party’s national general secretary and in-charge of organisation. While there has been talk of a power tussle with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot has denied it. He has, however, not denied himself a shot at the job. In an interview, Gehlot said he would be open to any role Congress president Rahul Gandhi assigns in the interest of the party.

Sachin Pilot: Gehlot’s apparent archrival and the Congress chief in the state, Sachin Pilot is the son of senior politician late Rajesh Pilot. Many would say Pilot is single-handedly responsible for bringing the Congress back to power in the state today. Pilot was a member of the Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs and member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He has been a former MP from Dausa and then from Ajmer. He was first elected to Parliament at 26 and at 31, became a minister in the Union government. At 35, he is heading the Congress party in Rajasthan. Pilot on Tuesday won from Tonk constituency defeating BJP’s Yoonus Khan by 54,179 votes. Could Rahul Gandhi go with a young face in Rajasthan?

Advertising

Madhya Pradesh:

Kamal Nath- Kamal Nath is the longest-serving and senior most member of the party in the Lok Sabha. He was elected as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in May 2018, to lead the party in these assembly elections. Kamal Nath was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980. A staunch Congress leader, who has a large follower base in the state, Rahul Gandhi could well side with him given the close finish in the state.

Jyotiraditya Scindia- A Harvard graduate and hailing from a royal family, Scindia was elected to the Lok Sabha first in February 2002 from Guna district – which was formerly represented by his father, Madhav Rao Scindia. He was re-elected in May 2004 and was introduced into the Union Council of Ministers in 2007 as Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. In 2009, he was re-elected for a third consecutive term and became Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Scindia claims to have covered over 115 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections, working towards bringing down the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state. When asked if he considers himself as a front-runner for the chief minister’s post in case the Congress wins the elections, Scindia said he does not want to answer hypothetical questions. Now that it’s no longer a hypothetical case, Scindia could well be given charge if the Congress president wants young leaders in charge across states where the Congress is in power.

Chhattisgarh:

Tamardhwaj Sahu- The 69-year-old MP from Durg is a strong OBC leader and a member of the influential Sahu community. Sahu won the Durg (Rural) assembly constituency in the present elections. He has been engaged in social work and worked with the Sahu Samaj Cultural Activities. Sahu has held energy, education and water resources portfolios in the Chhattisgarh government.

TS Singh Deo- He is the current Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. A member of Indian National Congress, he represents Ambikapur constituency. Many in the party believe that Singhdeo, from the royal family of Surguja, is a frontrunner for his contribution to the party manifesto. Singhdeo anchored the “Janghoshna Patra” campaign, putting together a manifesto after meeting people across the state. Many within the party believe that it is the promises made to farmers in the manifesto that helped the landslide win, with reports also abounding of Singhdeo helping several MLAs financially.

Bhupesh Baghel- He is the current President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee. Baghel, who represents the Patan constituency (District Durg), was appointed a minister of state in Digvijaya Singh’s cabinet in December 1998 and promoted as Minister of Transport in December 1999. He was appointed Chairman of MP State Road Transport Corporation in January 2000. When the state of Chhattisgarh was created in November 2000, Baghel became First Minister for Revenue, Public Health Engineering and relief work (until 2003). Baghel is an OBC leader, who took the reins of the party after its leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in Darbha in 2013. Baghel’s supporters argue that he has kept up the pressure against Chief Minister Raman Singh, attacking him on issues of corruption and misgovernance.