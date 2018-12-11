Rahul Gandhi: It is going to be very difficult for PM Modi, BJP in 2019 elections

Jubilant over his party’s superb performance in the recent elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked Congress workers, saying a big responsibility was awaiting the party right now. “This is a victory of Congress workers, small traders, farmers. This is a big responsibility for Congress party and we will work on this,” said Gandhi, adding that “it is now time for a change”.

The Congress president also asserted that the results in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are a testimony of the fact that it is not going to be a smooth run for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The way a resilient Congress has made a comeback, I can say it for sure that it is going to be very difficult for the prime minister and the BJP to win the Lok Sabha elections Rahul Gandhi

Hopeful of a victory in Madhya Pradesh where Congress and BJP are heading for a close finish, Gandhi said, “We are going to provide these states with a vision. We are going to provide these states with a government that they can be proud of.”

When asked about the issues he will continue to raise and fight for, Gandhi said, “The country is not happy with GST, demonetisation and lack of jobs”. “The issues of unemployment and farmers’ distress are not just election issues, these are real national issues,” he added.

Congress committed to people

On the promises made during the campaign, the Congress chief said, “We have a commitment to the people, youth, farmers, and the voters. We will fulfil our promises.” He added that “the process of loan waiver for farmers will start as soon as our governments are formed”.

The party has not projected a CM candidate in any of the states that went to polls till now. On the possible alliance and the CM face, Gandhi said, “The ideology of SP, BSP and Congress is the same – different from that of BJP. There won’t be any issues with regard to the CM’s face. It will be done smoothly.”

“BJP has an ideology, we’ll fight against it and defeat them. We have defeated them today and we will do this again in 2019. But we don’t want to erase anyone from the face of India,” added Gandhi.

People are unhappy with Modi

On the challenges he faced from Modi in the ensuing general elections, the Gandhi family scion said, “When PM was elected to power, he was elected on three platforms—employment, corruption and farmers. It was in people’s mind that PM will fight against corruption. Now people think that PM Modi himself is corrupt.”

The Congress leader also addressed the issue of EVM malfunction saying if the people of the country are uncomfortable with it, it should be addressed. “As far as the EVMs are concerned, there are issues with them, universally. If the people in the country are uncomfortable with the EVM, then it’s a big issue which needs to be addressed.

“But the central issue of EVM is still there, if the chip is manipulated you can affect the entire voting system, that’s not possible with manual voting. This is a question that has been answered in the US and other countries, where they’ve said that we don’t want an EVM,” said Gandhi.