Assembly Election Results 2018: Here are the top winners and losers

The Congress party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission. While Congress is headed for a decisive majority in Chhattisgarh, the grand old party is on course for a simple majority in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Congress has nudged ahead of BJP in a tantalisingly close fight in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is seeking its fourth term. Meanwhile, TRS is set to secure a thumping majority in the Telangana assembly, with TDP-Congress combine trailing behind by a long margin.

In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has defeated the incumbent Congress government to form the government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh assembly top candidates

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): Budhni – Leading

Narrotam Mishra (BJP): Datia – Leading

Jaivardhan Singh (Cong): Raghogadh- Leading

Jayant Malviya (BJP): Damoh – Leading

Alok Agarwal (AAP) : Bhopal SW – Trailing

Ram Nivas Rawat (Cong): Vijaypur- Leading

Govind Singh Khushwah (Cong): Lahar- Leading

Chhattisgarh Assembly top candidates

Raman Singh (BJP): Rajnandgaon – Leading

Karuna Shukla (INC): Rajnandgaon – Trailing

Ajit Jogi (JCC): Marwahi-Leading

Richa Jogi (BSP): Akaltar- Leading

T S Deo (Cong): Ambikapur- Leading

Rajasthan assembly top candidates

Sachin Pilot (INC): Tonk – Won

Vasundhra Raje (BJP): Jhalrapatan – Won

Ashok Gehlot (INC): Sardarpura – Leading

Manvendra Singh (INC): Jhalraptan – Lost

Gulab Chand Kataria (BJP): Udaipur- Won

Anita Bhadel (BJP): Ajmer South- Won

Telangana assembly top candidates

K Chandrashekhar Rao (TRS): Gajwel – Won

Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM): Chandrayangutta – Won

K Laxman (BJP): Musheerabad – Lost

T Raja Singh (BJP): Goshamahal- Won

K Jana Reddy (Cong): Nagarjuna Sagar- Lost

Mizoram assembly election top candidates

Lal Thanawala (INC): Champhai South – Lost

Hiphei (BJP): Palak-Lost

R Lalzirliana (MNF): Tawi- Won

Zoramthanga (MNF) Aizawl East-I- Won

Nihar Kanti Chakma (INC) West Tuipui- Won