Assembly Election Results 2018: Here are the top winners and losers

The Congress party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission. While Congress is headed for a decisive majority in Chhattisgarh, the grand old party is on course for a simple majority in Rajasthan.
On the other hand, Congress has nudged ahead of BJP in a tantalisingly close fight in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is seeking its fourth term. Meanwhile, TRS is set to secure a thumping majority in the Telangana assembly, with TDP-Congress combine trailing behind by a long margin.
In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has defeated the incumbent Congress government to form the government in the state.
Election Results 2018 LIVE: Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram | Telangana Election Result 2018
Madhya Pradesh assembly top candidates
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): Budhni – Leading
Narrotam Mishra (BJP): Datia – Leading
Jaivardhan Singh (Cong): Raghogadh- Leading
Jayant Malviya (BJP): Damoh – Leading
Alok Agarwal (AAP) : Bhopal SW – Trailing
Ram Nivas Rawat (Cong): Vijaypur- Leading
Govind Singh Khushwah (Cong): Lahar- Leading
Chhattisgarh Assembly top candidates
Raman Singh (BJP): Rajnandgaon – Leading
Karuna Shukla (INC): Rajnandgaon – Trailing
Ajit Jogi (JCC): Marwahi-Leading
Richa Jogi (BSP): Akaltar- Leading
T S Deo (Cong): Ambikapur- Leading
Rajasthan assembly top candidates
Sachin Pilot (INC): Tonk – Won
Vasundhra Raje (BJP): Jhalrapatan – Won
Ashok Gehlot (INC): Sardarpura – Leading
Manvendra Singh (INC): Jhalraptan – Lost
Gulab Chand Kataria (BJP): Udaipur- Won
Anita Bhadel (BJP): Ajmer South- Won
Telangana assembly top candidates
K Chandrashekhar Rao (TRS): Gajwel – Won
Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM): Chandrayangutta – Won
K Laxman (BJP): Musheerabad – Lost
T Raja Singh (BJP): Goshamahal- Won
K Jana Reddy (Cong): Nagarjuna Sagar- Lost
Mizoram assembly election top candidates
Lal Thanawala (INC): Champhai South – Lost
Hiphei (BJP): Palak-Lost
R Lalzirliana (MNF): Tawi- Won
Zoramthanga (MNF) Aizawl East-I- Won
Nihar Kanti Chakma (INC) West Tuipui- Won