Election will determine next 25 years of Manipur: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the election in Manipur will determine the next 25 years of the state. The foundation laid down for peace and stability in the last five years must be made permanent by giving an absolute majority to the BJP in Manipur, he added.

The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally at Luwangshangbam sports complex in Imphal East district. The Manipur Assembly election will be held in two phases — February 28 and March 5.

It may be mentioned that the Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of major valley-based militant outfits, had imposed a total shutdown in the state to boycott the Prime Minister’s visit. Although some business establishments remained shut, there was a major turnout at the venue of the rally.

“The people of Manipur have experienced the good governance and good intentions of the BJP. It has made impossible possible in Manipur by giving relief from bandhs and blockades which the Congress had made a part of life in the state,” said Modi.

Modi further slammed the Congress and said it had never understood the feelings and sufferings of the people of the Northeast. “The NDA government, however, believes the Northeast to be the growth engine of the country. The development and welfare of the region is BJP’s priority,” he added.

Lauding the Chief Minister, Modi said, “Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the people of the state have written a new chapter of development in the state.”

“Even during the Covid-19 crisis, the BJP government has provided free vaccines and free rice to the people. Imagine what would have happened if the pandemic had occurred before 2017?” asked Modi.

“Today 7 out of 10 people are getting the benefits of free ration since the past two years. This was made possible after our government rectified the irregularities in the rice distribution system,” he said.

He further said, “Manipuri women hold a special place in society, they had fought a historic war against foreign powers. Unfortunately, the successive governments in the past did nothing to make the lives of these women better.”

He also said that the BJP government has provided free gas connection and 3 lakh households are getting drinking water through pipelines.

“Congress leaders come to Manipur with tall claims but they make fun of the culture and tradition of the region. The division created by the Congress between the hills and the valley was made very deep which they used as their tool to play politics,” Modi added.

“The BJP has put Manipur on the rail map by connecting the railway to Jiribam district and soon it will reach Imphal. The BJP government is taking up the development of 40 national highway projects and Manipur will become an important centre of East Asia connectivity once the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed,” the Prime Minister said.

After landing at the Imphal Airport, Modi took the road to the venue of the election rally situated in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s constituency.

He said he was overwhelmed to see people lined up along the road all the way to the venue to greet him. “It was not just a human chain but a human wall,” he said, adding, the turnout speaks for itself that the double engine government of the BJP will return in Manipur.

Biren Singh said that the concern shown by the BJP government from the Centre during the times of Covid crisis and the implementation of ILP to protect indigenous population are enough to give BJP an absolute majority.