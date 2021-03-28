Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: BJP will end political violence in Kerala, says Rajnath Singh

In Kerala for election campaigning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said that the BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in the state. (File)

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: In Kerala for election campaigning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said that the BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in the state.

“BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds,” he said. Singh said Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and BJP can provide it. “LDF should come out with an ‘Action Taken Report’ on their promises rather than giving false hopes,” he added.

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to address public meetings in Puthupally & Irinjalakuda today and hold road shows in Varkala and Ernakulam constituencies.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling in 30 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal on Saturday was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, complaints of rigging, and snags in Electronic Voting Machines. The state recorded almost 80 per cent (79.79 per cent) voting.

And Assam registered 76.89 per cent polling in the first phase covering 47 of the state’s total 126 Assembly constituencies. The first phase will decide the fate of several political heavyweights including incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Congress chief Ripun Bora and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi.